Shaq Returning To The Ring For AEW?

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal is apparently headed back to the ring for AEW soon. Shaq was asked during Thursday’s edition of Inside The NBA on TNT about when he will be wrestling again. “Soon. This summer,” he responded. Shaq made his AEW in-ring debut on the March 3 Dynamite show,...

www.wrestlinginc.com
