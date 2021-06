EMMITSBURG, MD – It is an honor for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to announce that the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend will be held inperson on October 2 – 3, 2021, at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Last year, and the beginning of 2021, has been an extraordinary time in our nation and worldwide with the global pandemic. With the ever-changing restrictions, the NFFF has been monitoring regularly on whether we would be able to hold a Memorial Service to ensure that the nation’s fallen firefighters from 2019 and 2020 would not be forgotten.