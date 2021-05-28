Unkept properties not just a problem for Hollywood families

Nearly every neighborhood harbors a Klopek family. Not by choice, but by happenstance. It is not something generally discussed in the city or county planning and zoning meetings. Neither is there redlining, blockbusting or steering at play here. It is simply pure and unadulterated coincidence. In a lifetime of homeownership, it is highly likely that every person will have at least one encounter with the Klopeks. I, for one, have had several.