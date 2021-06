New tool offers steps to take if one finds stray kittens during kitten season – when there’s an annual surge in newborn felines across the country. To coincide with the start of Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month and kitten season, the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) announced the launch of a new online tool accessible on desktop and mobile devices to help the public choose the next steps to take if they find stray kittens outdoors.