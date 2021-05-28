Real Estate Notebook: MARTA project focuses on senior housing

Ontario Canada, 15 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Toronto has a reputation for being one of the most expensive markets in Canada when it comes to housing prices. With the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in full effect, the average individual would envision lower prices due to soaring unemployment rates and drastic downfalls in average household income. However, RE/MAX Canada is anticipating increasing housing price growth in 2021; demand is growing steadily, residential investment is increasing supply of larger/more expensive homes, and lockdown orders are forcing more Torontonians to work from home – requiring more office space and amenities. It is for these reasons it is more important than ever to hire the most qualified real estate agent to ensure not only your money is being well-spent, but to guarantee you are getting the best deal within your budget.