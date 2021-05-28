Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The “divisive concepts” bill goes against the culture of NH

Concord Monitor
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Peace with Justice Advocates and Racial Justice Mission Groups of the New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ, have come together in strong opposition to HB 544, as found in the state budget HB 2. We adamantly oppose the prohibitions of “divisive concepts language” in this legislation because of unacceptable social biases and discrimination. The prohibitions go against the moral and compassionate culture of our state.

www.concordmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Segregation#Race#Economy#Peace#United Church Of Christ#Hb 544#House#Administration Committee#Hb 2#The Heritage Foundation#Nhpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
News Break
ACLU
Related
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Police accountability commission members wanted to meet on 'divisive concepts' bill impact on bias training for cops; AG said no

The Attorney General blocked a request by racial justice activists on the governor’s police accountability commission who wanted to meet to discuss how pending legislation might impact the commission’s recommendations, saying he thought the issue was beyond the group’s purview. The Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency (LEACT)...
Politicsmanchesterinklink.com

AG sides with Republicans in legislature over ‘divisive concepts’ bill

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu agrees with Attorney General John Formella’s assessment that the Senate-amended version of the so-called “divisive concepts” language in the state budget would not inhibit the teaching of implicit bias in state-funded training or public schools, as critics fear it would, according to the governor’s spokesman.
PoliticsLJWORLD

Opinion: Culture war goes beyond U.S. history

Kansans have learned that culture wars don’t stop at the state line. They invade most every aspect of our daily life. Lately the teaching of American history has come under fire. Whether the battle is political (Republican vs. Democrat) or ideological (critical race theory vs. traditional explanations of history), this media-fed assault is taking aim at public schools.
PoliticsPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: ‘Divisive concepts’ bill finds no basis in equal protection

New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley has stressed that the “divisive concepts” bill under consideration by the New Hampshire Legislature would only preclude state government from instructing that some people are oppressive, or enjoy social advantages, merely because of an inherent characteristic, like race. Bradley described the law as “affirm[ing] the 14th Amendment of […] The post Commentary: ‘Divisive concepts’ bill finds no basis in equal protection appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Politicsiowapublicradio.org

Iowa Group Providing Support To Teachers Concerned About 'Divisive Concepts' Law

An Iowa advocacy group is providing support to teachers who feel targeted by a new state law that limits certain teachings on racism and sexism. The so-called “divisive concepts” law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 8 is one of a series of similar laws across the country constraining the ways that teachers can discuss racism and sexism in their classrooms.
Congress & Courtstimesexaminer.com

Credit Bill Discriminates Against Women in Favor of "Transgender"

Before Pride Month wraps up, the ultra-progressive House of Representatives is making moves to include “pride” into legislation and consequently, federal law. Last week, the Democratic-led chamber attempted to shove H.R. 1443 or the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act via suspension or voice vote. When this happens, members do not vote “yes” or “no,” and do not have to leave a record of the vote. In doing so, they are unaccountable to their vote! Thankfully, H.R. 1443 failed suspension. But the legislation is scheduled for a vote this week.
PoliticsFOX43.com

DC statehood advocates hopeful to add a 51st star to the American flag

WASHINGTON — Advocates have been pushing for D.C. statehood for years. They say Tuesday's historic hearing marked an important step toward adding that 51st star to the flag. “In the shadow of the Washington monument, I became a second-class citizen, and that’s when I decided to do something about it," Johnny Barnes said.
Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.
U.S. Politicsrichmondobserver

OPINION: Lessons in Centralized Power: Federal policy facilitated forced sterilization of Native American women

Most people reflexively believe the federal government protects the interests of minorities. After all, the feds gave us the Civil Rights Acts and ended segregation — so the narrative goes. But in truth, the federal government has a pretty abysmal record when it comes to its treatment of minority communities and has often implemented policies extremely detrimental to their interests. In general, centralized authority has historically brutalized minority populations, and this includes the U.S. federal government.
SocietyNewsday

Our new, divisive culture-war brawl

A push, led by conservative activists, to ban critical race theory and other "divisive concepts" from education is at the center of the latest culture-war brawl in America — a controversy that is driving fights in some Long Island school districts and prompting the introduction of bills in about a dozen states. It’s a conflict that raises complicated questions and has valid concerns and perspectives on different sides — but also plenty of ugly polemics and fearmongering.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court teaches students an important lesson on free speech

David Cole is national legal director of the ACLU and a professor at Georgetown University Law Center. He represented Brandi Levy before the Supreme Court. Nearly 50 years ago, in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the Supreme Court announced that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” The decision is justly celebrated as recognizing that students have speech rights inside school, as the court ruled that Mary Beth Tinker could not be punished for wearing a black armband to school to protest the Vietnam War. But the victory came with strings, as the court recognized that school authorities need broad leeway to regulate student speech in school if it causes — or even might cause — “substantial disruption.”
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: A well-worn argument about racism, intelligence and violence

- - - The latest totem in our hyperpartisan and politically polarized culture war is the terminology around race relations in America. Many on the right are chastising critical race theory and challenging whether such a thing as systemic racism exists. And many on the left are pointing out white supremacy and labeling new state election laws as Jim Crow 2.0. Not only do the two sides respond differently to the question of whether the United States is a racist country, they can't even seem to find common ground on the definition of racism.
Moorhead, MNtennesseestar.com

Scuffle Broke Out at American Experiment Anti-Critical Race Theory Tour

A Black Lives Matter activist was arrested for ripping an “All Lives Matter” button off a participant at the Moorhead stop of the Center for the American Experiment “Raise Our Standards” tour. The tour – taking place across Minnesota – aims to educate parents and others about Critical Race Theory and the danger that they say it poses to schools.