San Diego, CA

10 Things About Lori Fleet-Martin & the Fleet Science Center

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win by fearing to attempt.”. In a typical year, the Fleet Science Center provides 215,000 hours of science instruction and experiences to students through their many education and community programs. That is equivalent to the number of hours of science instruction provided annually by seven elementary schools. The Fleet Science Center reopened to the public on April 9 with a new exhibition, Design Zone, featuring exhibits that highlight the relationship between mathematical thinking and the creative process. The Heikoff Giant Dome Theater is also open and showing films Friday through Monday, including Great Bear Rainforest, which tells the story of the fabled all-white Spirit Bear and its ancient forest home. As a Trustee Emeriti of the Fleet Science Center and an active member of their Advisory Council as well as the Gala Committee, Lori Fleet-Martin is carrying on her family’s legacy at the Fleet.

