(hennemusic) Pearl Jam will release a 25th anniversary 150-gram vinyl edition of their 1996 album, "No Code", on August 13. This is the first time the album has been available on the format since its original release and the first time the album is being mastered specifically for vinyl, by Grammy Award-winning engineer Bob Ludwig. It features recreations of their original packaging, including the set of nine random replica Polaroids/lyric cards.