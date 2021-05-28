5/31 Hiram Bake, Blooms, and Books Sale and Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
Goodies for the plant sale keep rolling in - little garden buckets for kids, a delicious planter full of delightful plants, hanging baskets, perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, flowers - white bleeding heart, foxgloves (some yellow!), pink lily of the valley, all kinds of iris, even some Muscari bulbs. A few unusual shaped plant pots, citronella pots, perhaps a sweet little bud vase, too! Set up outdoors for the safety of all.www.sacopeevalleynews.com