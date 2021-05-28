Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister Húngaro. The Hungarian law that prohibits talking about homosexuality in schools and the media has put extraordinary pressure on Viktor Orbán in Brussels, where seventeen community partners have greeted him with a written criticism and The Netherlands has shown you the exit door of the European Union (EU). “For me, Hungary no longer has a place in the EU,” said the Dutch prime minister when arriving this Thursday at the European summit where the controversial Hungarian law became the big topic of a meeting scheduled to deal with covid, migration and politics. Exterior.