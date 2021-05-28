Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — An increasingly influential Polish Catholic legal institute on Friday inaugurated a university in Warsaw that aims to educate a new generation of conservative lawyers in central Europe who it hopes will also shape wider European culture. The institute, Ordo Iuris, works to promote conservative causes, including...

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Central Europe#Warsaw University#Ap#Polish Catholic#Hungarian American#The European Union#French#The Associated Press#United#Christian#Lgbt#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Colleges
News Break
World
News Break
Education
Country
Hungary
Related
Politicsraventribune.com

Andrzej Brylabowski: Polish ambassador defends Hungarian law on homosexuality

Ambassador of Poland in Berlin, Andrzej Brylabowski has defended the Hungarian government against European criticisms of Hungarian law regarding the handling of homosexual and transgender identities. “The Hungarian parliament’s right to legally protect schoolchildren from engaging in homosexual acts” Germany (RNT). It has nothing to do with tolerance, let alone harassing homosexuals or restricting their civil rights.
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

UN chief urges EU solidarity in managing migration

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Solidarity between all member states of the European Union (EU) should be the priority when addressing migration and asylum in the bloc, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the European Parliament's plenary session here on Thursday. "It would be very important, in my opinion,...
Worldthefightmag.com

WOAH! This Country JUST Banned “Gay Content” Including Rainbow Flags!

The European Union, the United States and major international human rights groups have condemned Hungary after the country’s parliament approved a controversial bill that bans content deemed by the authorities to ‘promote’ homosexuality,. reports Emerging Europe. Hungary’s parliament on June 15 passed a law banning gay people from featuring in...
Societythesaxon.org

Hungary’s homophobic law strains its position in the EU

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister Húngaro. The Hungarian law that prohibits talking about homosexuality in schools and the media has put extraordinary pressure on Viktor Orbán in Brussels, where seventeen community partners have greeted him with a written criticism and The Netherlands has shown you the exit door of the European Union (EU). “For me, Hungary no longer has a place in the EU,” said the Dutch prime minister when arriving this Thursday at the European summit where the controversial Hungarian law became the big topic of a meeting scheduled to deal with covid, migration and politics. Exterior.
UEFAbalkaninsight.com

Democracy Digest: V4 Dragged into Hungary’s EU Gay Rights Spat

Hungary began the week at odds with the EU and ended the week even more so, dragging in its Central European neighbours along the way. EU leaders began a two-day summit on June 24 in Brussels having to deal with the fallout from Hungary’s recently passed anti-LGBT legislation – a distraction from the issues of migration and Russia and Turkey relations it was supposed to be concentrating on.
Advocacydevex.com

Watch: How the past year will shape NGOs of the future

Devex hears from three NGO leaders about how COVID-19, racial justice movements, and funding challenges in 2020 could be the spark for much-needed change. Unlock this story now with a 15-day free trial of Devex Pro. With a Devex Pro subscription you'll get access to deeper analysis and exclusive insights...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

AP Interview: Belarus regime ‘frightened,’ says opponent

BRUSSELS — When authorities in Belarus diverted a Ryanair passenger jet to Minsk last month to arrest a dissident journalist who was aboard, their goal may have been to silence a troublesome government critic and send a message to others like him. Instead, believes opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, it was...
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

Slovenia, Poland sided with Hungary at EU summit, Luxembourg says

(Reuters) – Slovenia and Poland were the only EU countries to side with Hungary in a stand-off over LGBT rights at the European Union summit in Brussels, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday. “Only two countries said they are completely on Hungary’s side: Slovenia and Poland. The others...
Politicsgruntstuff.com

EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTQ law

Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France and Eire had been amongst European Union countries condemning their peer Hungary on Tuesday for a brand new anti-LGBTQ law because the bloc zeroed in once more on democratic failings in Budapest and its nationalist ally Warsaw. The brand new law banning the “show and...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

EU Strategy and Russia | Opinion

Last week members of the European Union met to discuss their strategy on Russia. The EU eventually adopted a hard-line stance that was particularly advocated for by member states who share a border with Russia, despite unanticipated French and German efforts to derail the policy. While this new posture toward Russia is a step in the right direction, the EU is woefully unprepared to actually deal with Russian hybrid warfare. If European nations do not quickly shore up their capabilities, they will soon suffer grave consequences.
Religiongizadeathstar.com

VATICAN CONSIDERS SAINTHOOD FOR A “FATHER OF THE EU”

There is strange news out of the Vatican. These days, that's not really news, because we've seen a lot of strange stuff coming out of the Vatican since Vatican II, and since the pontificate of Jose Cardinal Bergoglio, a.k.a., Pope Francis I, even more so. But this latest strangeness shared...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Lithuania warns against holding EU summit with Russia' Putin

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - Lithuania warned the European Union on Thursday against engaging in direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin for as long as Moscow does not change its behaviour. Gitanas Nauseda, arriving to a summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders, voiced scepticism about a proposal by...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

Hungary ‘no longer has a place in the European Union’

The Dutch prime minister responded by criticizing the recently passed gay law in Hungary. According to the Dutch head of government, the European Union is a “valued community”. Hungary no longer has a place in the European Union after the passage of the LGBT law. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
Collegesthedallasnews.net

Nursing Education Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Duke University, Columbia University, Emory University

Latest released the research study on Global Nursing Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Nursing Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Nursing Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Duke University (United States),Johns Hopkins University (United States),University of Pennsylvania (United States),University of California (United States),Columbia University (United States),Emory University (United States),Louisiana State University Health (United States),School of Education Northcentral University (United States),New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing (United States).
UEFApapernewsnetwork.com

Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law is a litmus test for the EU – POLITICO

Imre Szijan is a Hungarian activist and writer living in Berlin. Is this finally the time the European Union stands up to Viktor Orbán?. In the more than a decade the Hungarian prime minister has been in power, independent institutions, universities, the press and minority communities have all been under constant attack. This time, it’s Hungary’s LGBTQ+ community that’s in Orbán’s sights — but if the past is anything to go by, the EU is unlikely to do much about it.
Politicsmoderntokyotimes.com

Hungary says EU must enlarge in the Western Balkans: Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia

Hungary says EU must enlarge in the Western Balkans: Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia. The government of Hungary is concerned about protecting the Christian and common European values that have shaped this continent through good times and dark periods. In time, Islamic Ottoman armies, nationalism, religious sectarianism, and communism would all pull at the soul of Europe. However, in more recent times, for the nations of the Balkans, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe the Iron Curtain of communism – even if this ideology had different thought patterns in Albanian and Yugoslavia – remains vivid in the imagination.