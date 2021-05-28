Cancel
Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

By VANESSA GERA
yourvalley.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — An increasingly influential Polish Catholic legal institute on Friday inaugurated a university in Warsaw that aims to educate a new generation of conservative lawyers in central Europe who it hopes will also shape wider European culture. The institute, Ordo Iuris, works to promote conservative causes, including...

www.yourvalley.net
