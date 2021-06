With Cal State Fullerton set to reopen for fall 2021, some areas of campus are still trying to determine how many students will be needed to fill vacant employment positions. “For a lot of our areas our students make it possible for us to expand the reach of our staff and so as things open back up we’re gonna need our student employees back,” said David Forgues, vice president for Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion. “I’m sure that many of those positions will be refilled and we’ll get much closer to where we’ve been in the past,”