All species would eventually get extinct over the course of time. The drastic changes in environmental conditions would lead to extinction of large number of species in short course of time. The process of elimination of the species from the face of the earth is commonly called extinction and it is not something new and the process has been happening since the species came into being. The extinction of old species paves way for the formation of new species, the process leading to formation of a new species is called Speciation. The new species occupies the niche which earlier belonged to some other species.