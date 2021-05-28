Cancel
The Inaugural Genesee County ‘Walk With Us, Day of Service’ Happens Sunday

By George McIntyre
The Walk With Us movement was born on May 30th, 2020 when Genesee County Police joined with protestors to show the country how real change happens. When the rest of the country was in disarray after the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota Police officer. There were violent clashes in cities all throughout the country between protestors and police, but not in Flint. So how did Flint, a city that had been listed as one of the most dangerous in America, find a peaceful way to make change? It all started with Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson and his officers taking time to walk with protestors instead of fighting with them.

