Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Ziaire Williams

By Stephen Kalayil
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most college basketball teams had their season shortened due to Covid-19 outbreaks and Stanford was among them. Ziaire Williams, who was a consensus 5-star recruit out of the famed Sierra Canyon wasn’t able to showcase his talents to the max. But he gave a glimpse of the potential that he has for NBA scouts this season. In addition, Williams was also grieving the death of two family members that were considered cornerstones in his life. Def Pen’s NBA draft profile analysis continues as we break down Ziaire’s game a bit and get into what makes him one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s NBA Draft.

defpen.com
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Draft Profile#Stanford#Athleticism Wiliams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Warriors pick Mitchell, Williams in lottery in mock draft

The Warriors have a lot of decisions to make this summer, and the biggest might be what to do if they land two lottery draft picks. Heading into the June 22 NBA Draft Lottery, the Warriors are positioned to get the No. 6 overall pick via the Minnesota Timberwolves and the No. 14 overall pick.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The Best NBA Draft Prospects Returning to School

The NBA’s early-entry deadline for the 2021 draft elapsed Sunday night, providing the first official shred of clarity on which players will return to play college basketball next season. There are still a range of players with fascinating stay-or-go decisions to make in the coming weeks that will change the landscape one way or another. But with one eye toward 2022, it’s an opportune moment to highlight some of the top returning college prospects, many of whom have already built some buzz on the NBA side.
NBATMZ.com

Future NBA #1 Pick Cade Cunningham Takes Daughter To Fancy L.A. Dinner

Here it is -- college hoops superstar Cade Cunningham's first TMZ moment ... and it's adorable as heck!!. Of course, the 19-year-old point guard is widely projected to be the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft next month ... after averaging more than 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
LotteryNBA

How the NBA Draft Lottery Works

Here is a breakdown of how the NBA Draft Lottery works. The NBA Draft Lottery is a weighted system that determines the order that non-playoff teams (or playoff teams that have acquired a lottery pick from a non-playoff team via prior trade) will select in the draft. There are 1,000...
NBAYardbarker

Amauri Hardy Declares for NBA Draft

“I’m forever grateful for having the opportunity to play at the University of Oregon,” Hardy wrote. “I was able to create memories that will last a lifetime.”. Hardy averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Ducks last season. He spent his first three seasons at UNLV before transferring to play for Dana Altman in Eugene.
NBAzagsblog.com

NBA Announces Early Entry Candidates for NBA Draft

The National Basketball Association announced today that 353 players — 296 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 57 international players — have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their...
NBAsportswar.com

2021 NBA Draft Combine invitees

Why have the names of 4 or 5 players receiving invitations been released and others haven't? At least I can't find any others but I am not good at searches. Are these "unofficial" leaks?
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Tackle, Oregon Ducks

Pulido: The Oregon starting right tackle is a mauler in the run game. He uses his huge frame and gets low with ease to clear lanes for runners. He bends well in the knees allowing him to drive the entire defensive line out of the way. He has a really strong punch that allows him to stun defenders. He has excellent resetting of his hands when broken off by the defender. He is quick to his set points and really good and stopping power step counters inside. He excels at getting to the second level and taking defenders out of the play. His size and athleticism are huge advantages and he uses them well. He has a powerful combo block that is really effective and a solid reach block that sets the edge.
NBAabccolumbia.com

Bryant, Couisnard withdraw from NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina junior forward Keyshawn Bryant, and R-sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard both announced on Thursday that they have withdrawn their name from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Carolina next season. Bryant averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3...
Posted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Verdell, Running Back, Oregon Ducks

Pulido: Verdell has excellent patience as a runner. He consistently waits for the hole to open and has the excellent foot quickness to change direction and hit the hole. He is outstanding as a pass-catcher with soft hands and solid route-running ability that allows him to affect the game from both levels. Verdell has excellent short-area movement abilities that make him hard to get down in the open field and constantly has 2nd level defenders guessing. He has great leg drive that keeps him competing at contact and allows him to play bigger than his size.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Leinweber: Versatile defensive lineman who lines up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs. Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean. Keeping his pads low, he can win the leverage battle and get a push bull rushing. Upper body strength is apparent as he wreaks havoc on the inside, tossing linemen. Wyatt plays hard in all phases of the game, making plays thanks to his effort.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Jamal Hill, Safety, Oregon Ducks

Bogan: Good looking build, has good length and a strong muscular build with bulk. Oregon played him predominantly at the nickel in 2020. Displays very good eye discipline as an underneath defender who can play between routes without getting out leveraged while working off the quarterback indicator. Impressive man coverage abilities covering quicker slot receivers, flips his hips with ease and showed good short area quickness to stick with receivers when transitioning at the top of the route. Very good play strength, never stays blocked, can lock out on blockers and shed them consistently. A strong tackler who can stop the momentum of ball carriers on contact, is a consistent finisher in run support. Shows good ball skills, competes at the catch point with the ability to track the football and take it away.
Posted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Mykael Wright, Cornerback, Oregon Ducks

Ezring: To stand out among multiple future NFL defenders as a true freshman is a notable accomplishment. Mykael Wright has been a steady, noteworthy defensive back for his whole college career to this point. The talented cornerback boasts a flexible, fluid frame and has loose hips to change direction. He also exhibits clean feet in his transitions and hip turns. The Oregon defender is at his best in man coverage. Wright is extremely patient and uses his movement skills and above-average play strength to stay in phase through route breaks. Similarly, he uses physicality to throw off a route’s timing and spacing. Further, he displays an impressive understanding of leverage and plays very well from the top shoulder. Additionally, the standout corner typically practices sound eye discipline to improve his reaction time. While Wright has the potential to mirror with pure movement skills, he thrives when keeping his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket to better anticipate their movements. What’s more, the defender has the long speed to cover deep routes. Wright also has a knack for evading contact against rub routes. When playing from a recovery position, he typically takes proper angles to meet the receiver. At the catch point, Wright wins with his physical playstyle. After the reception and against the run, the Ducks’ star is an active tackler. He is exceptional at working to the ball carrier through or around blocks. Finally, Wright is an exciting kick returner.
NBAAuburn Plainsman

JT Thor staying in NBA draft, not returning to Auburn

JT Thor's time at Auburn has ended after one season as he will be staying in the NBA draft, per an announcement from Auburn on Saturday. Thor originally entered his name into the NBA draft process on March 23 but had the option to return to Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Profile: SS Marcelo Mayer

Five of the Detroit Tigers' six draft picks in the 2020 MLB draft participated in instructional league play in Lakeland, Florida. We are a few days into MLB Draft Month here at Motor City Bengals, and we continue our profiles of potential Detroit Tigers draft picks with Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop/outfielder from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California. Be sure to check out our Mock Draft, and keep an eye out for more draft player profiles in the coming days.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors draft: Filip Petrusev is a forgotten stud in NBA Draft second round

The Toronto Raptors draft plan could take them to the international market, as this NBA Draft class is full of promising players from overseas, with several Eastern European prospects really standing out. After a dominant season in Serbia, Mega Soccerbet star Filip Petrusev might be one of the more intriguing targets for Toronto.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Sean Rhyan, Offensive Tackle, UCLA Bruins

Ezring: Early starters typically boast a combination of advanced technique and strong athletic traits. Sean Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage. He is patient, engages with proper timing and rarely lunges ahead of his base. Further, he has persistent hands to reengage should his punches be swiped away. Perhaps his most impressive trait is his advanced understanding of hand counters. Specifically, Rhyan uses a trap technique to negate long-arm moves. What’s more, the Bruins’ star has the wherewithal to recover when defenders force him onto his heels. In addition to his technical refinement, Rhyan is an NFL athlete. The talented lineman has stellar upper body strength and heavy hands to displace defenders. Moreover, he uses his whole frame to generate power and kick defenders out of gaps in the run game. Additionally, the experienced tackle has impressive grip strength to sustain blocks. The California native has sufficient short-area burst and can reach the second and third levels in the run game. In pass protection, he has sufficient quickness to mirror up the outside track. Rhyan’s skill set is rounded out by his intelligence. He has reliable vision in the run game to find his assignment and address his opponent. Further, he has held his own against some of the best pass rushers in the nation. Rhyan has guard-tackle versatility, though he should be used outside in the NFL.
Posted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Slade-Matautia, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

Pulido: Slade is an elite pass coverage linebacker. He has excellent hip quickness to stay blanketed on a receiver in man coverage. Can stick with offensive players with ease. Slade uses excellent foot quickness to stay with and compete in routes. He also has excellent hands to break up passes in the pass game. He gains depth quickly in zone and is able to react quickly with his eyes to quarterback movement. He has a ton of speed and athleticism.
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

NBA Draft Scouting: Jalen Suggs

Over the last five years, Coach Mark Few has assembled a powerhouse in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga has developed into being an incredibly strong, elite program and has now started to add 5-Star bluechip prospects into Coach Few’s program. Jalen Suggs committed to Gonzaga and ended up driving the team to the NCAA Tournament Final.