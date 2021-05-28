Hello Warwick Valley: A Tourism Resource for the Community
After a year of planning and many hundred volunteer hours, the anticipated HelloWarwickValley.com initiative was recently launched. The website and social media campaign highlight the natural attractions, businesses, non-profits, culture, and experiences that make the Warwick Valley a unique and special place to visit and reside. The initiative features a town-wide shared brand identity and includes a logo that strives to represent the many aspects of the entire Town of Warwick.www.wvdispatch.com