Monson: Kyler Murray, entering pivotal Year 3, needs to take next step along with Cardinals' offense

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) Projected Stats: Passing: 4300 passing yards, 29 TD’s, 13 INT’s Rushing: 130 attempts, 800 yards, 7 TD’s. Murray finished 2020 as the QB2 which came to the surprise as many. In the age of running quarterbacks, there aren’t much better than Murray. His ability to make plays with his arm and feet gives him as high a floor as any quarterback in the league. Murray showed growth from his rookie campaign to his sophomore season. Adding Hopkins via trade will help any young quarterback find success. Outside of adding Nuk, the Cardinals have had some issues at the WR position. Thankfully, the Cardinals have added help at WR through free agency and the draft. AJ Green was signed through free agency and the team used a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on playmaker, Rondale Moore.