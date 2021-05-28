Cancel
NFL

Monson: Kyler Murray, entering pivotal Year 3, needs to take next step along with Cardinals' offense

By Sam Monson
pff.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the Arizona Cardinals are at a crossroads as the 2021 NFL season approaches. A team that was coming from a low enough point to own the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft when it selected Murray now needs to show it can take the next step. The Cardinals have made significant progress since picking at the top of the draft, but they clearly still have some ways to become a contender.

Russell Wilson
Drew Brees
