After Credit Suisse, JP Morgan Goes Cautious on All Metal Stocks Except One

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).