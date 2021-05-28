Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Tips and tricks for choosing the right grill for all your grilling needs

By Sponsored content by Char-Broil
Muscatine Journal
 28 days ago

Summer is here and so is grilling season. Relaxing outside with family and friends, enjoying the company, sunshine, fresh air and good food is what summer is about. And making sure you have the right grill for your style and taste is an important part of the ultimate outdoor dining experience.

muscatinejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Grills#Good Food#Propane#Temperature#Food Drink#Charcoal#Brand Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksWKYT 27

Food Safety Tips for Summer Grilling Season

Sponsored - Whether you’re at the pre-game tailgate, a picnic in the park, camping in the deep woods or just having a neighborhood block party, preparing and cooking food outside of the kitchen can be an exciting and delicious experience. Learn the tips and tricks to having a tasty, safe and properly cooked meal in the great outdoors.
Recipeslifesavvy.com

You Can Literally Grill This Cheese … on Your Grill

You’re probably familiar with a grilled cheese sandwich, but as it turns out, there’s a cheese that you can literally cook on your actual grill. Now, before you start slapping mozzarella on those grates, this technique requires a specific type of cheese. Rougette’s Seasonal Bon-Fire Cheese is made in Germany from pasteurized cow’s milk and features a thick rind that allows it to be plopped on the grill with no sticky messes.
Food & Drinksurbandaddy.com

The Two Futuristic Grills You'll Need This Summer

Nothing gets as traditional as grilling in the summertime. And nothing gets as nontraditional as these two new grills. We're talking about a double-header of advanced cookout technology here: Japan's sleek Anaori Kakugama and the globally-inspired, notably compact Una Grill. Both are standing by to assist your barbecues and inspire your guests to say... "just what in the hell is that?"
RecipesNY Daily News

How to grill burgers: Tips and tricks for the best patties ever

It’s that time of year — the sun is out, the weather is warming up and you finally have a reason to break out the grill in your backyard. While there are so many great dishes to cook on the grill, few things beat a backyard burger. Now, maybe you’re a tong-twirling grill master who makes your own marinades from scratch , but if you’re like most folks, your grill skills may be a little rusty after a long, cold winter and a gray, dreary spring. Though burgers seem like they should be easy to cook on the grill, there are some tips and tricks you can use to ensure you have a restaurant-quality patty on your bun.
Food & DrinksOCRegister

5 summer grilling ideas to make your barbecues healthy and delicious

Summer is the season for outdoor grilling, which can be a time to enjoy healthy and fresh food with friends and family. While grilling is a generally healthful cooking technique, there are ways to take your barbeque to the next level and make it even healthier. Enjoying summer barbeques does not mean compromising your healthy eating plan. How about this summer we plan fun and safe outdoor gatherings that are consistent with our goals to eat well?
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

St. Helena Farmers' Market: Get your grill on for Father's Day

This year Father’s Day will be different, or rather thankfully more like celebrations past. Gatherings will be bigger and more intimate than last year, and what better way to bring our family and friends together than to offer up what dads love — the grill and a great slab of meat!
Recipesbasinlife.com

“Light” Up the Grill: Three Creative Tips for a Leaner Barbeque Menu

It’s time to dust off the barbecue grill, pile up the charcoal, and break out the oversized spatula because grilling season is here!. With warmer weather, it’s time for families to gear up for barbecue parties filled with tasty grilled grub. If you’re looking to whip up barbecue favorites at your next family cookout but still want to keep the menu lean, follow these go-to tips for lightened-up versions of classic dishes that don’t sacrifice an ounce of flavor.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Grilled Eggplant

Slice the eggplants in half lengthwise, without removing the stem. Score the flesh in a grid pattern using the tip of a knife. Season with salt and cook on the grill for 5 minutes per side. Dress with oil, parsley, and garlic.
Food & DrinksMan Made DIY

How to Significantly Improve Your Charcoal Grill

It’s impossible not to love the grill, especially in summertime. And at ManMade, there’s enough of that love for grills of all kinds: gas grills, kamado cookers, offset cookers, vertical smokers, hibachis, and whatever else helps bring your food that flame kissed flavor. But for all-around versatility, our vote goes...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Easy 3-Ingredient Recipes That Will Bring All the Smiles to the Dinner Table

If you’re busy with work, family, or life in general, it can be hard to find the time and energy to make dinner every night; especially when recipes require multiple ingredients you don’t typically have on hand. That’s why I’ve rounded up this list of easy 3-ingredient dinner recipes that only require a few items—and maybe some salt and pepper—to create show-stopping meals. Besides spending less time in the kitchen, these quick and easy recipes using simple ingredients also equate to less time spent at the grocery store. Double bonus.
Washington, DCWJLA

Go green for grill season: tips for an eco-friendly cookout

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Father’s Day is just a few days away, the Fourth of July is fresh on its heels, and we still have a summer full of family time by the grill. But all those cookouts can add up to a lot of waste, Stephanie Moram of Good Girl Gone Green offered tips for a more eco-friendly barbecue.
Lifestylepensacolavoice.com

What are the Top Reasons for Choosing Grill Cover?

The grilling season has started, and when it comes to investing in the best grill for your home, you will find there are several for you to choose from. First, you need to conduct some research so that you can narrow down your options. However, even here, the ordeal can be intimidating as many quality brands promise to give you long-lasting products you will proudly own.
Gardeningeastidahonews.com

Tips and tricks for effectively growing potatoes in your garden

Living in the potato state and being surrounded by fields of potatoes, most people take this humble tuber for granted. Adding to their commonness, they are also inexpensive in the grocery store and ultimately, the good old spud just isn’t as respected as it should be — especially when it comes to growing them in the home garden. Growing potatoes in the home garden isn’t hard and gives gardeners a chance to try varieties they might not find in the grocery store.
RecipesWCPO

Expert Grilling Tips from Certified Angus Beef Brand

Grilling is easy with a few simple tips from Chef Michael Ollier. First, start with a hot, clean grill. Searing steaks develops a delicious crust. Then try to be patient, your steaks are ready when they can be turned easily. Finally, look for steaks from Certified Angus Beef brand for the best steaks!
Food & Drinksmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tips to grill a juicier burger

Summer weekends wouldn’t be the same without backyard barbecues. And no backyard barbecue is complete without hamburgers. The exact origins of the hamburger are unknown, but historians believe this beloved staple of American barbecues can be traced to mid-nineteenth century Germany. According to History.com, political revolutions in Germany in the 1840s spurred many Germans to emigrate to the United States. Germans brought many of their cultural traditions with them, including their cuisine. One such dish was the chopped steak, which can be traced to Hamburg, a city renowned for its high-quality beef. Though few might now see ground beef as a remedy for digestive issues, that was a common belief in the 1860s, when a New York-based doctor named James Salisbury suggested that cooked beef patties could benefit the digestive system as much as chopped, chipped or ground beef. Buns were not yet in the picture at that time, but they were by 1904, when beef patties on buns were available at the St. Louis World’s Fair. In 1921, the first White Castle restaurant opened in Kansas, and hamburgers have been a staple of American cuisine ever since.
Electronicsthatsnerdalicious.com

Best Grill Lights – Top 10 Models For Your Budget 2021 Reviews

Barbecuing on a hot summer day with your family and friends is incredibly fun but barbecuing once the sun goes down has a very different touch to it. Whether you are having a big party or a small gathering, barbequing at night is a good time to enjoy. However, it is also the time where accidents happen at the grilling area.