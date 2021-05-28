Cancel
Wait -- we have "unexamined intelligence" on COVID-19 origins?

By Ed Morrissey
Hot Air
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s, um, news. A suspicious once-in-a-century pandemic erupts next to a Level 4 virology lab in China, and over a year later we haven’t gotten around to looking at all the data? The New York Times gives us today’s confidence-builder:. President Biden’s call for a 90-day sprint to understand the...

hotair.com
POTUSUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: the US Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation. Experts say the 90-day review ordered on May 26 by President Joe Biden will push American intelligence agencies...
Public HealthIJR

Fauci: We Should Not Be 'Accusatory' Toward China Amid Search for COVID-19 Origins

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the president, says there should not be an “accusatory” approach as the search continues to find the origins of COVID-19. During Thursday’s interview on MSNBC, Fauci was asked by “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist, “Why is it so hard to find the source of this outbreak … Is it because China is so opaque? Is it because WHO was not sharing information? Why is this so difficult?”
ScienceVanity Fair

The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins

Gilles Demaneuf is a data scientist with the Bank of New Zealand in Auckland. He was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome ten years ago, and believes it gives him a professional advantage. “I’m very good at finding patterns in data, when other people see nothing,” he says. Early last spring, as...
U.S. Politicsmprnews.org

Can a U.S. intelligence probe unearth the origin of COVID-19?

The exact origin of COVID-19 and how it spread to humans could remain unknown for years, but President Biden is asking the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” and report back in 90 days. There are a few theories for what might have happened, but one of the leading...
U.S. PoliticsGoshen News

ANOTHER OPINION: Find the truth about the origins of COVID-19

Though the coronavirus has killed more than 3 million people, including nearly 600,000 in the United States, we still know virtually nothing about how it started. That’s why President Joe Biden’s decision to finally get to the bottom of COVID’s origin is so important. Biden ordered American intelligence agencies to...
U.S. PoliticsMedscape News

Search for Origin of COVID-19 'Poisoned by Politics', Says WHO Expert

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert said on Friday the search for the origin of the coronavirus was being "poisoned by politics", days after U.S. President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers. Since the virus outbreak that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan...
Public HealthKVAL

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Sciencecapecharlesmirror.com

Emails Expose Lies About Covid-19 Origins

The more we learn about Dr. Fauci, the clearer it becomes that he was at least aware the CCP likely developed Covid-19 through gain-of-function research. Was he directly involved in its creation?. “The evidence has finally caught up with the Chinese Communist Party, with Dr. Fauci, and with the other...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Biden, China and Europe: the US is back – for now

It is 50 years next month since Henry Kissinger embarked on the secret mission to Beijing that led to a rapprochement: “It is the conviction of President Nixon that a strong and developing People’s Republic of China poses no threat to any essential US interest,” the national security adviser assured leaders there. Half a century on, the thaw is over. The thread running through Joe Biden’s first foreign trip as president is the need for democratic alliances against growing authoritarian might, and though attention now turns to his meeting with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, the administration’s real focus has been on China. While Beijing’s record on the pandemic, trade, human rights and other specific areas has rightly raised deep concern internationally, the underlying issue is its rise, and the decline of US power.
Congress & Courtsabcnews4.com

Rep. Mace urges Pelosi to investigate true origins of COVID-19

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) and over 200 Republican lawmakers recently sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The group is urging her to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CPP) accountable for its role in causing the COVID-19 pandemic. "The American people deserve answers," Mace said. "Over 15 months and...
U.S. Politics95.3 MNC

Rep. Banks not confident White House will learn origins of COVID-19

Congressional Republicans are not optimistic that President Biden’s push for answers on where COVID-19 came from will go anywhere. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-03) told Fox News on Monday that he doesn’t think the White House or congressional Democrats are taking any investigations into the virus’ origin as seriously as they should.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says NATO must protect against 'phony populism'

President Joe Biden on Monday called on foreign leaders to protect against those who prey on division and push "phony populism," asserting that it's up to democratic nations to prove to the world that democracy can prevail and autocracies cannot "deliver for the needs of our people."