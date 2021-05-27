Displaced by Israeli Bombs, Gazans Camp by Rubble of Their Homes

Fire fills the air, and as prayers finish, tear gas, skunk water, and rubber bullets are fired. Homes destroyed, and for what?. For weeks now, Palestinians have been facing illegal evictions in the eastern part of Jerusalem by Israeli officials. These violations of fundamental human rights are said to lead to a conflict much bigger, outrageous measures have been taken by each country that have been seen before but are still occurring. These measures include beatings, harassment, and bombings all due to property. Although this conflict has been going on for years it seems there is always a losing end of the deal. Citizens of a neighbourhood Sheik Jarrah are horrified with the reasoning behind their homes being taken away. Citizens of Palestine should have the right to their own property; UDHR Article 17 clearly states that "No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property." No one should be forced out of their home, even over a land dispute that has been going on for hundreds of years.