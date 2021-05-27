Cancel
Displaced by Israeli Bombs, Gazans Camp by Rubble of Their Homes

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

GAZA (Reuters) - Tents have replaced some high-rises in the Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahiya, where heavy Israeli air strikes left several families homeless and doubtful that rebuilding will start soon. Palestinians in the enclave have already received some pledges of financial help for reconstruction after 11 days of...

www.usnews.com
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza

Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza. - Advertisement - Palestinian youths play parkour on the ruins of al-Jalaa tower, hit by an Israeli airstrike which flattened the 13-floor building housing US news agency the Associated Press and Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, in Gaza City. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, appeared to hold today after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.
Middle EastCounter Punch

Under Israeli Bombs: PTSD, Traumatic Sress Disorder and Flashbacks

The dust has barely settled from Israel’s latest bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip, but the post-traumatic stress has only just begun. A new round of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that is, on top of the trauma of decades of occupation and daily humiliations, and the bombings of Gaza in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2019.
Middle Eastteenink.com

Home evictions in Palestine by Israeli officials

Fire fills the air, and as prayers finish, tear gas, skunk water, and rubber bullets are fired. Homes destroyed, and for what?. For weeks now, Palestinians have been facing illegal evictions in the eastern part of Jerusalem by Israeli officials. These violations of fundamental human rights are said to lead to a conflict much bigger, outrageous measures have been taken by each country that have been seen before but are still occurring. These measures include beatings, harassment, and bombings all due to property. Although this conflict has been going on for years it seems there is always a losing end of the deal. Citizens of a neighbourhood Sheik Jarrah are horrified with the reasoning behind their homes being taken away. Citizens of Palestine should have the right to their own property; UDHR Article 17 clearly states that "No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property." No one should be forced out of their home, even over a land dispute that has been going on for hundreds of years.
Middle Eastdnyuz.com

Israeli court postpones Silwan forced displacement hearing

An Israeli court has postponed a hearing in the case of two Palestinian families facing forced displacement from their homes in the Batn al-Hawa area in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan. The Ghaith and Abu Nab families were joined by a group of supporters who gathered outside the...
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israeli army demolishes dozens of Palestinian homes in West Bank

Israeli forces on Monday demolished dozens of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources. The army destroyed a Palestinian settlement in the al-Muarrajat region, east of Ramallah. “They destroyed us, we were left with nothing but the clothes on our backs,” Avde al-Kabne, one of the...
Militaryboxden.com

Jun 7 - Israeli army demolishes dozens of Palestinian homes in West Bank

Jun 7 - Israeli army demolishes dozens of Palestinian homes in West Bank. Israeli forces on Monday demolished dozens of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources. The army destroyed a Palestinian settlement in the al-Muarrajat region, east of Ramallah. "They destroyed us, we were left...
Middle Eastnewagebd.net

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army

A Palestinian teenager died Friday after the Israeli army shot him during clashes in the West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said. ‘Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes’ with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. The Palestinian health ministry said six...
Middle Eastcpj.org

CPJ calls on Israeli government to provide evidence relating to news outlet bombings

Dear Minister Ganz and Lieutenant General Kochavi,. We at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent non-governmental organization that champions press freedom around the world, write to express our grave concern about Israeli forces’ recent bombings of at least four buildings in Gaza housing the offices of no less than 18 international and local media outlets, and the Israeli airstrike that killed Palestinian journalist Yousef Abu Hussein.
MilitaryPalestine Chronicle

WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Open Fire, Injure Woman near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire today at a Palestinian woman and injured her at Qalandia checkpoint, near occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses. The woman was left bleeding helplessly on the ground, and soldiers blocked access to medics to provide her with medical treatment. “In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133...
Middle Eastsamachar-news.com

Post and Present Trauma Time Bomb Hangs Over Gaza

Her eyes glued to a cellphone photo of her sister and four children killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, Ola lets out the painful words: “I was hoping we’d find them alive.”. The Gaza City resident in her thirties wipes away tears as she stands before a psychologist from...
Middle Eastaljazeerah.info

6 Palestinians Killed, Scores Injured and Abducted by Israeli Occupation Apartheid Regime Forces

While brutal force has been used to create Zionist Israel and sustain it thus far, Zionist claims to Palestine are false. Actually, from the five thousand years of known written history, there has been a continuous Palestinian-Canaanite presence in the Holy Land. Despite the Zionist false claims, the ancient Israelites ruled part of the land for only 85 years (during the reign of David, Solomon, and Solomon's son).
Militaryalaturkaonline.com

Israeli soldiers arrest 3 teens in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Israeli soldiers arrested three children from the Aida refugee camp on Saturday, according to media reports. The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said Mahmoud Baraqaa,14, Amhad Zakaria Baraqaa, 15, and Abdullah Abu Srour, 14, were detained while playing football. Israeli police also arrested three others in occupied...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Israeli Forces Displace Palestinian Families near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces today dismantled and confiscated tents for Palestinian families in a nomadic Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Fares Kaabneh, a local activist, told WAFA that a large Israeli army...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Israeli Forces Shoot at Palestinian Farmers in Gaza

Israeli forces on Sunday shot at Palestinian farmers east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed at the fence east of the city opened fire at the farmers who were tending to their land, forcing them to leave the area, according to Palestinian Authority’s news agency Wafa.
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel demolishes Bedouin homes in the West Bank

Israeli forces on Sunday dismantled tents for Palestinian families in a nomadic Bedouin community near the village of Taibe, to the northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reports Anadolu Agency. - Advertisement - The Israeli soldiers raiding the village in the morning and destroyed 6 houses and animal...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas threatens military action over Jerusalem flag march

Hamas on Sunday threatened to take military action if the Jerusalem flag march goes ahead on Tuesday as planned, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Monday. Citing the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, the report said that Hamas conveyed a warning to Israel through Egyptian and United Nations mediators that if the event was not canceled, the Palestinian “resistance” would take actions similar to those it took in May, during “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” when more than 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli population centers.