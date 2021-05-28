Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Let Vancouver, USA, be your next getaway base camp

By Visit Vancouver USA
Seattle Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated just a car or train ride away from Seattle, Vancouver, Washington is the perfect base camp for a summer getaway. The charming city on the Columbia River offers plenty of its own attractions, and it’s also located near other desirable destinations including Mount St. Helens and the Columbia River Gorge. Visitors can explore Vancouver’s beautiful outdoor trails and then head to bucket list spots for the ultimate adventure. There is an abundance of breathtaking views with breathing room.

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Lake#Downtown Vancouver#Wa#Hood#Frenchman#Cellar 55#Ghost Runners Brewery#Bottle Shop#Final Draft Taphouse#Pnw Best Fish Co#Italian#Northwest American#Mighty Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Biking
News Break
Hiking
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Travelcuriocity.com

Here are 11 beautiful camping spots to set up at near Vancouver

Our province is one of the most beautiful natural places in the entire world. And camping around Vancouver is maybe the best way to experience it. We have temperate rainforests, amazing coniferous forests, and stunning mountain ranges. Can you tell we love it here?. So, to help you experience some...
Worldcuriocity.com

27 amazing things to add to your 2021 Vancouver summer bucket list

Hello folks, and welcome to our roundup of all the amazing bucket list activities in Vancouver to try out this summer. After all, Vancouver and the surrounding area are filled to the brim with amazing experiences, events, and other options for you to enjoy. And, we’ve rounded up some of our absolute top picks to help you out.
Lifestyledailyhive.com

Bucket List BC: 10 breathtaking turquoise lakes you can visit

Note: Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home. British Columbia has some of the most stunning lakes and national parks the country...
Vancouver, WAClarkCountyToday

Governor tours wind wind blades at Port of Vancouver USA

VANCOUVER – The Port of Vancouver USA hosted Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday for a tour of the port’s marine facilities and a shipment of wind blades. The governor met with port staff and a representative from the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU), local 4. “The year 2020 was a remarkable...
Connecticut Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Places to Go Camping in Connecticut, USA

With its location between New York and Massachusetts, along the Long Island Sound, Connecticut offers heaps of culture and nature-based activities. Outdoorsy folks can go kayaking in the sound, explore the Mount Riga and Wadsworth Falls state parks and climb Mount Frissell in the Taconic Range. For an epic camping getaway, here’s our pick of the best places to pitch a tent – bookable on Culture Trip.
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Get your hula on in Ogden with financially smart Hawaiian getaway planning

Aloha, Ogden! It’s time again for World Hula Week and the spectacular Merrie Monarch festival in Hilo, Hawaii. While you may not be able to attend the traditional hula event, which started Thursday, you may be thinking about having a fun getaway from Ogden to the Aloha State very soon. Here are a couple of money-saving ideas to make your next Hawaiian getaway a fun luau adventure.
Lifestylevernonmatters.ca

BC Ferries now allowing people to book walk-on tickets online

VICTORIA — Passengers walking on to BC Ferries vessels operating between Vancouver Island and the mainland will now be able to book their trip. BC Ferries has announced walk-on passengers can book online starting Thursday for routes departing Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay. BC Ferries...
Bellingham, WAkpug1170.com

Escape the Heat at Base Camp

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Lighthouse Mission says it’s ready to help those without shelter escape the heat. Director Hans Erchinger-Davis says they have space at Base Camp on Cornwall Avenue. “Our capacity is 200 for nighttime sleeping,” say Erchinger-Davis. “And we usually have 300 or 400 come in during the...
RelationshipsPosted by
Red Tricycle Boston

18 Trips in the USA That Will Make Your Kids Smarter

There’s no denying that travel can broaden a kid’s horizons and enrich their lives with new experiences and points of view. But you don’t have to travel to exotic locations to find kids trips that can change their lives—we’ve found 18 spots right here in the USA that will offer kids a chance to learn about history, science, culture and more. Keep reading to get inspired.
Carsmatadornetwork.com

9 tips for RVing in the mountains

At 6,684 feet, the highest point in the eastern US is Mount Mitchell, in North Carolina. Idaho, where I live, has several peaks over 12,000 feet. They’re beasts. Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, where I grew up, reach heights of 13,000 feet. They’re mega-beasts. And when I spend time in Colorado’s Collegiate Peaks for work, I breathe fairly well but my nose tends to bleed. Those peaks are beyond beasts. They’re pushing more than 14,000 feet above sea level.
Travelcountry1025.com

Where Your Next Vacation Should Be Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Planning any vacation can be challenging, but planning your dream trip is especially hard. You want to make sure everything is practically perfect to enjoy some much-needed time away. Are you more of a tropical beach person or touring a city traveler? Do you enjoy hikes and fitness or a...
TravelPosted by
WyoFile

Visitor overflow

Predictions for a huge summer of outdoor visitation in Wyoming appear to be coming true as pandemic-weary travelers flood the state’s public lands. Long lines, full reservations and overflowing parking lots have been the norm at many outdoor destinations, particularly high-profile northwest Wyoming spots like Jenny Lake at Grand Teton National Park.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

How To Survive A Wyoming Road Trip With Your Family

Road trip season is upon us, and many of my fellow Wyoming families are taking my co-host Drew's advice and going on a "State-cation" Family road trips in Wyoming can be the stuff of dreams (cue epic soaring instrumental music and video of gorgeous mountains, blue sky, and green prairies) or the stuff of nightmares (cue sad music and a video of a dusty two-lane road with a broken-down minivan and weeping children).
Hobbiesthetrek.co

How I got to Thru-Hiking

I was a bit stumped on how to introduce myself. How does one describe a circuitous journey to spending day after day in the outdoors?. My parents introduce me to the outdoors at a young age. Summer trips to Montana to visit my grandmother, my sister and I playing in...
Beaver Creek, COvailmag.com

Mountain Biking at Beaver Creek

Lift-served mountain biking at Beaver Creek has a lower profile than at Vail; that’s partly because only one lift, Centennial, ferries riders up the slopes. Also, aside from two advanced-level, bike-only trails (Corkscrew and Stack-It), the other trails that allow bikes are multiuse, so keep a heads-up for hikers. As at Vail, Class 1, pedal-assist e-bikes are permitted on resort trails.
Lifestylealtaonline.com

Read This Before You Swim in Lake Tahoe

A Lake Tahoe tour company offers a two-hour boat ride (for $69.75) called the M.S. Dixie II Emerald Bay Sightseeing Cruise that promises to share the “fascinating history” of Lake Tahoe. It even throws in a video presentation about “sunken treasures” that are hidden beneath the water’s surface. At no point on this overpriced, boring tour is there mention of the massive prehistoric creature said by some to lurk the depths of the lake.
Hobbiesheavenofanimals.com

FISH WITH TWO MOUTHS CAUGHT IN LAKE CHAMPLAIN

Angler Debbie Geddes was out fishing on Lake Champlain with her husband when she reeled in a rare fish that’s got the internet buzzing, a lake trout with two mouths!. “When this particular fish bit, it felt like I had a nice fish on,” Debbie said. “I actually commented, ‘I hope it’s as big as it feels!’ When we got it in the boat I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!”
Lifestyleairdrietoday.com

BC Ferries now allowing people to book walk-on tickets online

VICTORIA — Passengers walking on to BC Ferries vessels operating between Vancouver Island and the mainland will now be able to book their trip. BC Ferries has announced walk-on passengers can book online starting Thursday for routes departing Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay. BC Ferries...