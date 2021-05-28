Let Vancouver, USA, be your next getaway base camp
Located just a car or train ride away from Seattle, Vancouver, Washington is the perfect base camp for a summer getaway. The charming city on the Columbia River offers plenty of its own attractions, and it’s also located near other desirable destinations including Mount St. Helens and the Columbia River Gorge. Visitors can explore Vancouver’s beautiful outdoor trails and then head to bucket list spots for the ultimate adventure. There is an abundance of breathtaking views with breathing room.www.seattletimes.com