Washington mariners will row, paddle and sail 360 miles across Puget Sound in nautical race
OFF BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — With wind in its sails, the Dazed and Confused was running neck and neck with the Amicus on a recent Wednesday night. Eager to maintain its lead, the crew aboard the Amicus prepared to tack aggressively and cut off wind to the rival boat. As the boom swung across the deck, Kiel Reijnen, 34, yelled, “EmmyLou, spot! Butt down!” His daughter knew exactly what to do. With a tether connecting her to the 30-foot sailboat, she crouched down in the entrance to the companionway and stayed out of harm’s way while her father trimmed the sail. Grandfather Derek Reijnen, 67, stood behind her at the helm keeping a watchful eye.www.seattletimes.com