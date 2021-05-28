Recommendations from a middle school librarian to help you play Kids Book Bingo

CrossFit Phinney Ridge owners Bobo Davenport and Katelyn NiesKevin Kozel. Article by Kevin Kozel, special to Phinneywood.com. Let’s be honest, the pandemic hasn’t allowed many of us to be our healthiest selves. There have been many reasons for us to be more sedentary than we would like. Now comes the hard part, finding the motivation to get back on the horse and stick with it. It’s not easy, but fun workouts and a supportive community can offer the inspiration you need to reach your goals. Luckily everything you need to get back in the game can be found here in Phinneywood at CrossFit Phinney Ridge.