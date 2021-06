A hiker has died in California after falling from a height of almost 500 feet, according to National Park officials.A 56-year-old from San Jose lost his balance at the top of a mountain peak in the east of Sequoia National Park on Tuesday — and the seventh highest in the state of California.He was with two other hikers, including a 45-year-old woman, who also fell from the top of Mount Russell by 30 feet and was transferred to hospital. A search and rescue helicopter from Yosemite National Park responded to the emergency at Mount Russell because the Sequoia National Park...