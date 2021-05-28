Apple reportedly planning AirPods Pro with fitness tracking for 2022
The drip feed of rumors on Apple's new earbuds has spanned leaked images and design info. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the new AirPods and AirPods Pro will land this year and in 2022, respectively. The latter will feature updated motion sensors with fitness tracking perks, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Taking into account Apple's focus on health — which includes its Fitness+ exercise video service that syncs with the Apple Watch and Apple Music — the update makes sense.www.engadget.com