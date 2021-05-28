Apple reportedly planning AirPods Pro with fitness tracking for 2022

A report a few months ago claimed the iPad mini 6 would deliver a significant design in 2021, the first design update in six years. The report said the smaller tablet will ditch the large top and bottom bezels in favor of an all-screen design with a hole-punch camera at the top and a hole-punch Touch ID home button at the bottom. The renders in that leak look unlike anything Apple made so far. Apple is yet to adopt hole-punch camera designs on its iOS devices. And having the home button pierce through the screen is even stranger at a time where there’s technology available to place the fingerprint sensor under the display. Not to mention that the iPad in those renders looked nothing like the iPad Pro and iPad Air.