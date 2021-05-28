Letter: Speaking truth to NH voters
Speaking with someone who is misinformed can be tough. Speaking truth without being insulting or patronizing is also tough. The essay written by Antonia Scatton back in October 2020 gave me suggestions for a new way of communicating. Many readers have seen this piece about ways to frame political messages. This one focuses on how to present facts which support For the People Act (H.R. 1). Democrats need to stand up with reasonable pushback to the fraud frame the right has built around the past election.www.concordmonitor.com