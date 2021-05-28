Bystander intervention training can save a life
Last month, I was one of a hundred New Yorkers who peacefully protested anti-Asian racism in Times Square. We marched to 360 West 43rd Street, the Midtown Manhattan luxury building whose security guards sparked national outrage after footage showed them closing the door on 65-year-old Vilma Kari as she was brutally attacked by 38-year-old Brandon Elliot. While the security guards did emerge to assist Kari after Elliot left and flagged down a NYPD car, they were fired for not following “emergency and safety protocols,” including calling 911 or an ambulance.www.kevinmd.com