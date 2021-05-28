Cancel
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County man on death row has execution date set; sues over firing squad law

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has set an execution date for one of two death row prisoners suing the state over a new law allowing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair. Court documents show 63-year-old Brad Sigmon’s execution is scheduled for...

