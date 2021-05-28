Social Studies: Hollywood economics, the power of Confederate street names, and untimely arrests
Economists compared the talent-discovery process of the Hollywood studio system of the 1930s and 1940s to the film-by-film contracting system that has prevailed since. They found that actors and directors actually got more work and were more likely to move up the ranks under the old system, especially when they were just starting out. Apparently, long-term talent contracts incentivized studios to experiment in putting new talent to work, as a studio was assured a share of the windfall from any resulting stardom.www.bostonglobe.com