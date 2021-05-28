Congress has the power to end drunken driving — by getting the right technology built into cars
Richard Leotta lives in Olney with his wife. Legislation was recently introduced in Congress that could save thousands of lives each year and spare other families the agony mine has experienced since Dec. 3, 2015. That was the night a drunk driver hit my son, Montgomery County Police officer Noah Leotta. Noah died from his injuries a week later. He was hit while standing next to his patrol car after stopping another suspected drunk driver as part of a holiday-season drunken-driving enforcement initiative.www.washingtonpost.com