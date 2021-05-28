Cancel
Video Games

PS5, Xbox Shortages Will Get Worse Before They Get Better - Next-Gen Console Watch

IGN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - 3 Reasons Why it Will Be Harder to Find a Next-Gen Console 2:40 - Console Availability Speculation 05:25 - Exclusives Driving Demand for PS5? 06:34 - Will There be a Special Edition Xbox Series X 07:39 - Will Bethesda Have Much to Show at E3? 9:30 - Are We Missing Out on Sony at E3? 11:28 - Poll Results & Outro.

Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Stealth Action Title ‘Aragami 2’ Gets September Release Date for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC with New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Lince Works has announced a September release date for their upcoming stealth action title Aragami 2 alongside a hefty new gameplay trailer. In this title, players will face off against the invading Akatsuchi Empire that seeks to destroy the Rashomon Valley. To combat these invaders, the Aragami unite as a clan to defend their home and each other. The shadows are the primary tool they utilize to aid their cause.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Wreckfest Arrives on Next-gen Consoles Today

It's out for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Starting at $39.99 (USD), players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to pick up Wreckfest. Already own this car crash filled game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? You can upgrade your copy to a next-gen release for just $9.99 (USD). Sorry, there doesn't seem to be any free upgrade path on this one.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Psychonauts 2 Gets Native Xbox Series X Rating But Not PS5

Psychonauts 2 might get a native Xbox Series version but not for the PS5. This is according to the Brazil Game Rating Board. In a new update by the rating board, Psychonauts 2 has been given a rating for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC, including Linux and macOS. The PS5 doesn’t appear to be listed here which could suggest that there might not be a native version that supports Sony’s current-generation consoles and that it would run on backward compatibility.
Video GamesGizmodo

How to Use Your Next-Gen Console Controllers With Other Devices

The gaming controller that came with your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can do double-duty on other devices, too. This means you can take advantage of your next-gen controller’s ergonomics and adaptability to play games on your computer, your smartphone, your tablet, and other devices, too. Here’s how to set it up.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Xbox Series Console Exclusive The Medium Rated For PS5 by ESRB

Xbox Series exclusive The Medium will be released for PS5 according to an ESRB rating. The game was released on Game Pass at launch for PC and Xbox One. The Medium was one of the rare current-generation exclusives when it launched back on the Xbox Series. The game was only playable on a PC and Xbox Series. It also launched on day one for Xbox Game Pass. Bloober Team is the developers behind The Medium and they collaborated with Silent Hill Alumni Akira Yamaoka for the soundtrack.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Lost Judgment for PS5, Xbox Series X & More Gets New Screenshots & Videos Introducing Characters & Actors

Today Sega released quite a lot of new assets for its upcoming action game Lost Judgment, focusing on the cast of characters and the actors who play them. We get to see Takayuki Yagami, the protagonist of the game, played by Takuya Kimura. In this game, he is investigating bullying in a high school in Yokohama when his former colleague Saori Shirosaki asks him to also investigate a murder that happened in the city.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Medium Getting a PS5 Release?

A new rating from the ESRB suggests that Blooper Team’s psychological horror game, The Medium, is getting a PS5 release in the near future. This title has up until now only been available for Xbox Series X|S and PC, so a PS5 port is a welcome surprise. The game’s rather high graphical demands, namely due to the dual-rending of its dual-reality, have meant that it has not been available for the older gen Xbox One and so more than likely will not be available for PS4 either.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 7 Remake update gets players ready for PS5 version next week

Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PS4 has received a new update which will make transferring your save to the PS5 version of the game much easier. The PS4 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was no slouch in the graphical department when it hit early last year. The game looked excellent despite debuting on older hardware. Because of that, excitement is high for what Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the enhanced PS5 version, will bring to the table.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite to get next gen graphics upgrade on PC in Season 7

The PC version will now receive the PS5/Xbox Series X upgrade. When the next-generation of consoles released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, we saw a graphical upgrade for the next-gen ports of Fortnite. This improved the overall graphics, lighting, reflections and added ray tracing. Unfortunately,...
MLBPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 and Xbox Series X restock rumors heat up this weekend – don't get your hopes up

Rumors that there will be a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this weekend at Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers in the US have taken over Twitter, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. But that's doubtful, says Matt, who has tracked down 37,900 consoles for people via his restock alerts and will send you live updates when stores in the US have PS5 in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Our sources at key American retailer doesn't have good news for people waiting on a rare weekend restock.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Ratchet and Clank PS5 bundle is rumored despite console stock shortages

Rumors of a Ratchet and Clank PS5 bundle just received some strong supporting evidence. Images of the alleged Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PlayStation 5 console bundle are making their way online, which, naturally, has those struggling to find a console seeking out the potential release date. Rift Apart is the latest PlayStation 5 exclusive, though many players are unable to purchase the new title due to ongoing next-gen hardware stock shortages.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Conan Exiles gets a massive next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X|S

The new Conan Exiles video from Funcom showcases some of the technical and visual enhancements that have been made to Conan Exiles on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Funcom state that they have made many improvements to the game and the side-by-side video certainly does a good job in highlighting these visual changes, which include increased frame rate, 4K resolution, improved textures, shadows, lighting, and view distance.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ghostrunner Arrives on Next-Gen Consoles Later This Year

Ghostrunner is one of those hidden gems that fans of fast-paced, difficult games simply have to play. The high-intensity action, combined with a laid-back but intriguing story of a dystopian future, makes for some wonderful moments that are hard to miss. Its commercial and critical acclaim is nothing to scoff at, with so much to look forward to as you play through. If you haven’t had the chance to play yet though, or wish to play it in higher fidelity, soon you’ll have your chance. Ghostrunner is making its way to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 28, bringing the great game with tons of upgrades in store.
Video Gamesjedinews.com

Next-Gen Release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Available Now For PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Confirming the report from a few days ago (at least from a Sony perspective), Electronic Arts has announced today that the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console owners. Check out the announcement copied below and be sure to take the provided source link for more information including a helpful FAQ section.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Battlefield 2042: Last-gen vs. next-gen console differences

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on October 22, 2021, but players who purchase the game on next-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S are set to enjoy a different experience compared to their PS5 and Xbox One counterparts. After weeks of hype, Battlefield 2042 has finally been confirmed. The...