PS5, Xbox Shortages Will Get Worse Before They Get Better - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - 3 Reasons Why it Will Be Harder to Find a Next-Gen Console 2:40 - Console Availability Speculation 05:25 - Exclusives Driving Demand for PS5? 06:34 - Will There be a Special Edition Xbox Series X 07:39 - Will Bethesda Have Much to Show at E3? 9:30 - Are We Missing Out on Sony at E3? 11:28 - Poll Results & Outro.