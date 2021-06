CLEVELAND, Ohio -- H.E.R., Joan Armatrading, Lady Gaga, Angelique Kidjo and others bring the girl (or woman) power to this weeks’ batch of new music releases…. Album of the Week: Hard as it is to believe, “Back of My Mind” (MBK Entertainment/RCA) is the first proper full-length album by H.E.R., following two E.P. compilations. The new set is the latest high point in a year that’s already seen Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson win an Academy Award and two Grammys, perform at Super Bowl LV and appear (as herself) in the movie “Yes Day.”