NFL

Saquon Barkley and Leonard Williams: Comeback and Defensive Player of the Year candidates

By Emily Iannaconi
Big Blue View
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oddsmakers are continuing to make their bets and two new New York Giants have appeared on recent lists. According to www.BetOnline.ag, Giants defensive end Leonard Williams has 50/1 odds to be named the 2021-2022 Defensive Player of the Year. He is 30th on the list of 45 players. Los Angeles Rams DE Aaron Donald (9/2), Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett (11/2) and Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt (9/1) have the three best odds on the list.

