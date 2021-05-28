Spider-Man: No Way Home - Emma Stone Rules Out a Return as Gwen Stacy
Emma Stone has said that she is not involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will not reprise her role as Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Talking to MTV News about rumours that she would be part of a multiverse-style storyline, Stone said "I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved]." She mouthed the words "I'm not," before adding "I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus."