Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Emma Stone Rules Out a Return as Gwen Stacy

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone has said that she is not involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will not reprise her role as Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Talking to MTV News about rumours that she would be part of a multiverse-style storyline, Stone said "I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved]." She mouthed the words "I'm not," before adding "I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus."

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv News#Universe#Ign#Uk News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesAOL Corp

Issa Rae Joins ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel as Spider-Woman

Actor, writer, producer, director and executive Issa Rae can now add superhero to her resume. The “Insecure” star and industry multi-hyphenate has joined the cast of the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman. Rae joins returning voice actors Shameik...
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumored Plot Leak Reveals Doctor Strange's Key Role?

A massive Spider-Man: No Way Home leak allegedly reveals the entire plot of the movie, and offers insight into how Doctor Strange plays a key role. The third entry in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise will be swinging into theaters this Christmas. Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most anticipated MCU film coming this year. Another reason to be excited is that No Way Home will feature iconic villains from earlier Spider-Man movies thus confirming the existence of the multiverse. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx are all set to reprise their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies.
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Alleged Plot Leak Reveals Shocking Death of Major Character

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If the ongoing rumors are to be believed, Spider-Man: No Way Home just might be Marvel Studios and Sony's most explosive collaboration yet. Described by Tom Holland as the "most ambitious" superhero film ever made, No Way Home will feature Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus as two members of the MCU's Sinister Six, with Willem Dafoe reportedly leading the pack as the returning Green Goblin.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling Fans Over No Way Home’s Trailer

The chants are growing louder. The calls are increasing on social media. The collective of fans known on social media as “Spider-Man Twitter” really, really want to see the first official teaser or trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. And each day that we get closer to the movie’s December 17 release date is just another day that the fans think it’s time to finally pull back the curtain on this incredibly secretive project and give the audience a look. Well, the good folks running the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account have a very brief message to those who spend their time demanding the trailer and believing it’s about to drop: “Pls keep left.”
Moviesheroichollywood.com

See Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Fight Electro In Tom Holland’s ‘No Way Home’

A fan-made image for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker facing off against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Ever since the news dropped months ago that Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro in Tom Holland’s upcoming third solo film, fans began to speculate that we would be seeing a live-action take on the Spider-Verse. Once Alfred Molina was announced to return as Doctor Octopus, all bets were off at that point, leaving many fans believing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are likely to reprise their roles as well.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Cruella 2: Is Emma Stone coming back for the sequel?

It seems Disney can’t get enough of Cruella De Vil! Now that it has been revealed that a sequel for the incredible origin story, is already in the works. There’s no doubt the long-awaited film has been a total success, earning more than $48.5 million worldwide in the opening...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This time it wasn’t Tom Holland: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” confirmed the Multiverse by mistake?

Beyond that we have other special releases before, there is no doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the premiere most anticipated by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is a film that promises a lot due to the rumors that have circulated since the beginning of its production and that today one of the most commented details seems to have been confirmed, after a mistake? See for yourself!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Heroes Reborn Spoilers: Misty Knight & Gwen Stacy More Than Friends?

It's Gwen Stacy and Misty Knight time. Wednesday sees the publication of Heroes Reborn #6 and two one-shots Heroes Reborn: Squadron Savage and Heroes Reborn: Night Gwen. Reality rewritten in the image of Mephisto, there are many changes made to Marvel history. And with Peter Parker no longer Spider-Man, and Nighthawk taking on the Heroes Reborn versions of the Green Goblin and Venom, it turns out that Gwen Stacy never died, with Falcon taking her place in that deadly battle. In Wednesday's Heroes Reborn: Night-Gwen, we get to see a different life that Gwen Stacy might have led, and it has nothing to do with the amazing shutterbug Peter Parker. She is a doctor, playing the role of Night Nurse alongside Leonard Samson.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland leaves Spiderman for Back to the Future?

Since he came to Marvel, being just a 19-year-old boy and after a casting he shared with Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland catapulted to international fame as the youngest superhero in the franchise. By demonstrating his acting prowess, he gave Spiderman a fresh, friendly and youthful air, very different from what was seen for years with Tobey Maguire and, later, Andrew Garfield.
MoviesDen of Geek

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Vulture Fight Scene Revealed by Animatics

Through the annals of abandoned superhero movies, and masked marvel projects which never happened, Spider-Man 4 remains one of the greater ‘what ifs.’ This is in no small part because millions of fans around the world had already seen what Sam Raimi and company brought to the wallcrawler in what is now known as “the Spider-Man Trilogy,” and most generally loved two-thirds of that. So when Raimi famously derailed the project in late 2009—effectively leading to its cancellation—there were plenty of folks upset by the idea that we’d never see Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker again.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Theory: Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Won't Arrive Until Loki Is Almost Ending

Marvel fans have gotten one thing they really wanted in the month of June, with the premiere of Loki on Disney+. However, one thing they haven't gotten is the highly-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while this may just be our theory, we think fans may want to re-align their expectations, because the trailer for Spider-Man 3 may not arrive until Loki is almost ending. After seeing Loki's premiere episode, and hearing from the cast and creators, it seems more and more likely that Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer will be the first big indicator of how the limited series changes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a big way!