Sheetz To Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin For Payments At Its Outlets

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvenience store chain Sheetz Inc. announced Thursday that it will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) for payment at its outlets. What Happened: Sheetz said it will allow customers to pay for items inside the store or at the gas pump using digital currencies, noting that it is the first convenience store retailer to accept Bitcoin. The Pennsylvania-based company, which currently operates 622 stores, is enabling digital currency payments via pure-digital payments network Flexa.

