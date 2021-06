AtomicJar, a company on a mission to make integration testing easier for developers across the software development lifecycle, announced during a keynote presentation at the jLove conference that it has closed a $4M seed funding round led by boldstart ventures, with participation from other notable VCs and individual investors including Tribe Capital and Chalfen Ventures. AtomicJar will use the funding to grow the core developer team serving the Testcontainers community, build new enterprise features and functionality, and continue to extend the ecosystem of frameworks in the Java ecosystem that provide native integration testing with Testcontainers.