Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Liebert's Viewpoint: Infrastructure plan must support electric vehicles

By Rebecca Liebert
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the country begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, America’s infrastructure stands as a glaring barrier to our recovery. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers recently released its Report Card for America’s Infrastructure and gave the United States a C- grade. Released every four years, the report...

www.bizjournals.com
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Report Card For America#Cleveland Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

Biden’s infrastructure plan endangered by dire US shortages

The biggest threat to President Joe Biden’s vision of energizing the U.S. economy with the largest infrastructure program in decades may not be its challenging path through Congress, but a dire shortage of everything from workers to cement mills. While weeks or months of negotiations will be needed to enact...
Carsswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Electric vehicles are America's best-kept secret

Climate change is an urgent issue with local and global impacts. In Minnesota, our cars and trucks account for the largest source of harmful emissions. To move forward on addressing climate change via our transportation sector, Governor Walz and the Office of Administrative Hearings gave Clean Cars Minnesota the green light in early May. This confirmed what we’ve known all along: Car standards are necessary, reasonable, and within the administration's statutory authority.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market (2021-2025) | EV Charging Infrastructure Gains Higher Traction in Commercial Sector; Superchargers Mark a Lucrative Trend

Electric vehicles (EVs) stem from the rising quest for green and clean transportation that forms the base of e-mobility of the future. The exponentially increasing EV sales will remain the prime factor pushing the demand for EV charging infrastructure in the global market. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's recent report states that there was nearly 7.6% growth in the demand for public electric vehicle supply equipment in the course of three months in 2020. This and more such findings provide strong support to the progressing growth trail of the EV charging infrastructure market. While the developed world has been supporting the market growth right since the rise of e-mobility concept, targeted government policies are uplifting the market prospects in developing economies of Asia Pacific.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The president's infrastructure program is not a jobs plan

Criticism of President Biden ’s infrastructure proposal — a plan with very little public infrastructure — has forced the administration to refer to it as a jobs program, “The American Jobs Plan.” It is understandable why the administration has downplayed the word “infrastructure,” but choosing to call his proposal The American Jobs Plan does not solve the problem.
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Legislature right to support transition to electric vehicles

Stewart’s Shops seems to be concerned about its investment in supplying its customers with petroleum products but seems to be ignoring the environmental crisis we are in if we don’t wean ourselves from these products ("Gas-focused Stewart's has issues with state bill," May 25). The New York Association of Convenience...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Battle Motors and PositivEnergy Partner For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Infrastructure For EV Trucks In North America, All Made In The USA

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Battle Motors, the owner and manufacturer of Crane Carrier trucks and a leader in the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology, has partnered with PositivEnergy to install charging stations at municipal accounts across North America. PositivEnergy will deliver charging stations to municipal accounts serviced...
Politicskcrw.com

What Biden’s infrastructure plan means for LA and Southern California

Southern California has some of the worst road conditions in the country. That’s just one of the many reasons why community activists, entrepreneurs, and local politicians are keeping tabs on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that’s currently being debated on Capitol Hill. Regardless of the final dollar amount, Southern California could experience a flood of investment, money for construction projects, and new job opportunities.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Potential Winners from Biden's Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden's ongoing talks with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia may have just pushed his infrastructure plan closer to passage in Congress. Despite their deep disagreements about such a bill's scope and how to pay for it, politicians from both parties can, in the abstract, agree that there's a dire need to rebuild and upgrade much of America's deteriorating infrastructure.
Public SafetyBrunswick News

Nation's infrastructure must be protected from hackers

While the nation’s two top political parties were fighting each other and squabbling among themselves this past weekend, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm went on TV and made a disquieting announcement. It was really just a reminder to those who follow the news, but an absolute shocker to anyone just tuning an ear to world events.
Carsrenewanews.com

Top 5 electric vehicles books you must read

Top 5 electric vehicles books you must read. Electric vehicles are growing in a tremendous way and this is the time when everyone must be aware of electric vehicles and their technology. As we already know how the ICE vehicles are impacting the environment mostly the air.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Carsarxiv.org

On-Demand Valet Charging for Electric Vehicles: Economic Equilibrium, Infrastructure Planning and Regulatory Incentives

Many city residents cannot install their private electric vehicle (EV) charging stations due to lack of dedicated parking spaces or insufficient grid capacity. This presents a significant barrier towards large-scale EV adoption. To address this concern, this paper considers a novel business model, on-demand valet charging, that unlocks the potential of under-utilized public charging infrastructure to promise higher EV penetration. In the proposed model, a platform recruits a fleet of couriers that shuttle between customers and public charging stations to provide on-demand valet charging services to EV owners at an affordable price. Couriers are dispatched to pick up out-of-battery EVs from the customer residence, deliver the EVs to the charging station, plug them in, and then return the fully-charged EVs to customers. To depict the proposed business model, we develop a queuing network to represent the stochastic matching dynamics, and further formulate an economic equilibrium model to capture the incentives of couriers, customers as well as the platform. These models are used to examine how charging infrastructure planning and government regulation affect the market outcome. First, we find that the optimal charging station densities for distinct stakeholders are different: couriers prefer a lower density; the platform prefers a higher density; while the density in-between leads to the highest EV penetration as it balances the time traveling to and queuing at charging stations. Second, we evaluate a regulatory policy that imposes a tax on the platform and invests the tax revenue in public charging infrastructure. Numerical results suggest that this regulation can suppress the platform's market power associated with monopoly pricing, increase social welfare, and facilitate market expansion.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Roadwork ahead: Biden's electric vehicle future heading for huge potholes

President Biden’s goal of transitioning the country from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric cars is fraught with challenges, including sticker shock for consumers and the knotty logistics of recharging batteries. Nevertheless, Mr. Biden’s climate change agenda depends on a retooling of the transportation sector, which accounts for 29% of national greenhouse...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Letter: State must end free ride for drivers of electric vehicles

To those who support the view reflected in “It would be wrong to tax drivers of electric vehicles” (Reading Eagle, June 9), apparently “Star Trek” was not science fiction. They must be able to tell Scotty to beam them up when they get in their electric vehicles and not use public highways.
Livonia, MIthefabricator.com

Roush advances development of Aptera’s solar electric vehicle

Livonia, Mich.-based Roush, a provider of engineering, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing services, is driving new advances in Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicle as the company nears completion of its Beta development phase. Among the enhancements to the ultraefficient design include improvements to turning radius, geometry, door seals, and latches. “Aptera...