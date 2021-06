By Madeleine Niebauer, founder and CEO of vChief, a virtual chief-of-staff service, helping executives stay focused on what matters most. As we slowly start reemerging from the pandemic in the coming months, it's likely we will see some of the many women who have taken time off returning to the workplace. I hope that the collective experience of the workplace suddenly going virtual will encourage many employers to offer more of the flexibility that will help keep them happy and successful there.