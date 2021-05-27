Please Enable JavaScript

Cancel
TechnologyDark Reading

7 Unconventional Pieces of Password Wisdom

The death of the password has long been predicted by hopeful security experts who lament the longstanding issues with the world's oldest authenticator. The truth is that the password is not only alive and kicking, but it still remains the dominant login credential in enterprise settings. Some 70% of organizations rely on a password-centric approach to authentication.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

32 Million Users Targeted By Stealthy Malware Campaign | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google Chrome’s 2 billion users have been hit by a new threat—a massive spyware operation that secretly attacked via 32 million downloads of malicious extensions. Google Chrome’s users account for two-thirds of the browser market, which makes them a huge target for cyber-attacks. Now, Google Chrome’s 2 billion users have been hit by a new threat—a massive spyware operation that secretly attacked via 32 million downloads of malicious extensions.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Docs is being weaponized by hackers | #emailsecurity

Web-based word processor Google Docs is being actively exploited to disguise dangerous web domains, security analysts have warned. As discovered by security firm Avanan, cybercriminals have found a way to conceal attacks behind standard Google Docs URLs, which can be delivered to victims via email without triggering security software. The...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

FIDO updates UX and standards for biometric authentication

The FIDO Alliance has announced a set of user experience guidelines and new FIDO2 standards enhancements which will address enterprises’ unique authentication and device management needs with privacy-enhancing sign techniques like biometrics. An increase in remote working, and phishing attacks is driving companies’ digital transformations. All major browsers and operating...
Virginia StateDark Reading

John McAfee, Creator of McAfee Antivirus Software, Dead at 75

John McAfee, the security software pioneer whose legal troubles and eccentric and controversial lifestyle ultimately forced his former security firm that still carries his name to distance itself from him years ago, died yesterday in a Spanish prison. McAfee, founder of McAfee Associates, a security firm he launched in 1987...
SoftwareEngadget

Microsoft Teams is integrated into the Windows 11 taskbar

As you are surely aware, the importance of online communications platforms skyrocketed over the last year-plus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft has pushed its Teams communication platform in a big way during that time, and it'll be even more prominent in Windows 11. Teams will be pre-installed and integrated right in the Windows Taskbar. Based on what we saw in Microsoft's livestream, clicking the Teams button will show you a list of your recent contacts and conversation, with buttons to start a new video or text chat. At the bottom of that recent contacts list is a button to launch the full Microsoft Teams experience.
Softwarejetbrains.com

DataGrip 2021.2 EAP 2

Hello! Another EAP build for 2021.2 is available! We would appreciate it if you would try it out and share your feedback with us. In DataGrip, projects are now located by default in the same place as they are in all other IntelliJ-based IDEs – in the user’s home folder, inside the DataGripProjects subfolder.
Softwarelogrocket.com

How to develop cross-platform desktop apps with JavaScript and Go

Developers can make desktop applications using several approaches: platform-specific APIs, native widget toolkits, hybrid desktop app development frameworks. If we plan to use platform-specific APIs, we usually either need to maintain multiple codebases for each operating system or use a native widget toolkit, like Qt or GTK, which are typically cross-platform libraries. The latter options are popular among developers because they’re easy to use in cross-platform desktop application development.
Softwaremobileidworld.com

FIDO Promotes Passwordless Authentication With User Experience Guidelines

The FIDO Alliance has released a new set of user experience (UX) guidelines for organizations that want to enable FIDO authentication for their customers. The guidelines were put together to encourage more people to make the switch to passwordless methodologies, serving as an implementation roadmap that organizations can follow to boost adoption rates and maximize the number of people who log in with FIDO technologies.
Internettechnonu.com

A Twitter clone as an example of the potential of the No-Code

No-Code, the digital trend that is committed to providing application development tools without relying on programming notions, has taken a great boost in recent years. To exemplify the power of this creation modality, a developer presented a Twitter clone built under this mechanism. The No-Code proposes to make available to...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to Harden Your WordPress Security | #itsecurity | #infosec

When it comes to security, there is no WordPress-specific type of security that exists. All problems with security are common for all websites or applications. WordPress security problems are of great interest, though, because it powers about 40% of the web and is open source. When one finds a vulnerability either in the WordPress core or plugins, other websites using it become vulnerable because they all use the same code.
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

Use Python to parse configuration files

Sometimes, a program needs enough parameters that putting them all as command-line arguments or environment variables is not pleasant nor feasible. In those cases, you will want to use a configuration file. Your first task is to choose a format and then to document that choice. With this easy part...
Video Gamesprogameguides.com

How to fix Roblox Error Code 524

It is common for online games to experience outages and Roblox is no exception. Due to its identity as a platform and host to thousands of games, however, Roblox contains dozens of error codes for tracking down all of the known potential issues that occur. One of these issues is error code 524.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Practical Social Engineering: A Primer for the Ethical Hacker

An ethical introduction to social engineering, an attack technique that leverages psychology, deception, and publicly available information to breach the defenses of a human target in order to gain access to an asset. Social engineering is key to the effectiveness of any computer security professional. Social engineering is the art...
Technologymissmillmag.com

Use These Tools To Make Your Blog Work Better For You

Blogging for money is an immensely attractive prospect right now, even if it’s just to supplement your wages from work. It is possible to start a blog that earns money. The site itself will be the main focal point throughout your journey. Still, you must not ignore the need to support yourself with external tools. When used well, they can bring more traffic and generate additional revenue streams.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How To Keep Hackers Out Of Your Android Phone

Having everything in one place on your phone seems like a good idea, but it’s also a recipe for disaster and a green light for hackers if you don’t protect it properly. Your Android phone likely holds all of your sensitive personal data, browsing habits, whereabouts, and plenty more. What if a hacker got ahold of your saved password to things like your bank account or credit card? These breaches can have significant financial impacts if they occur.
Softwarewebzworks.com

What Triggers QuickBooks Error 1603 and How to Rectify it?

Known for its high performance and reliability, QuickBooks has now become the world’s leading accounting software used by hundreds and thousands of businesses. Developed by Intuit, QuickBooks features can manage almost all the bookkeeping and financing activities. However, no matter how impeccable in nature QuickBooks Desktop is, it is also not free from errors and technical bugs, just like other accounting applications. Among the common errors is QuickBooks error 1603, which occurs when users attempt to install QuickBooks Desktop on their systems. The error message of the error code reads, “The update installer has encountered an internal error.” In this post, we are going to talk about the reasons causing such an installation error and the troubleshooting solutions.
Technologycybersecdn.com

What is Social Engineering? 12 Prevention Tips for 2021

Social Engineering, in the context of cybersecurity, is the use of deception to convince individuals into relinquishing their personal information online. This information is then exploited in cyberattacks. The most difficult phase of a data breach campaign is penetrating an ecosystem. Social Engineering attacks significantly simply this phase because victims...
Economysecurityboulevard.com

How Can SMBs Fight Cyberattacks?

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) faced unique challenges on the cybersecurity front. The massive disruption caused by the pandemic only exacerbated the challenges of protecting data, systems and business—not to mention customers and their data. Now that we’re starting to see signs of recovery, it’s...