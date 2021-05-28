Cancel
When is a company just too big? An expert weighs in.

By HANNAH KOCH; The National Desk
FOX26
FOX26
 18 days ago
WASHINGTON (SBG) - From scoring a huge deal to buy MGM's studios, to the D.C. attorney general filing an antitrust case against them, Amazon has had a roller coaster of a week. Cybersecurity expert and attorney Leeza Garber joined the National Desk's Jan Jeffcoat to break down the latest Amazon lawsuit.

Minoritiesnewslanes.com

Five Takeaways About Amazon's Employment Machine

And Black associates at the warehouse were almost 50 percent more likely to be fired — whether for productivity, misconduct or absenteeism — than their white peers, the records show. (Amazon said it could not confirm the data without knowing more specifics about its source.) Derrick Palmer, a Black worker...
Minoritiesnbnews24.com

What We Learned About Amazon’s Warehouse Workers

And Black associates on the warehouse had been virtually 50 p.c extra prone to be fired — whether or not for productiveness, misconduct or absenteeism — than their white friends, the information present. (Amazon mentioned it couldn’t affirm the information with out realizing extra specifics about its supply.)Derrick Palmer, a Black employee at JFK8, started on the firm in 2015 as an fanatic, and he was typically a prime producer.However between the fixed monitoring, the belief that many staff are slackers and the dearth of development alternative, “lots of minority staff simply felt like we had been getting used,” Mr. Palmer mentioned. His feedback echoed the sentiment of Black staff behind an unsuccessful unionization marketing campaign at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama this yr.This spring, the corporate launched a bunch of range plans, together with a aim to “retain workers at statistically comparable charges throughout all demographics” — an implicit admission that the numbers had been uneven throughout races. At JFK8, leaders are holding weekly “expertise evaluate” conferences to make sure that Black and Latino staff, amongst others, are advancing.5. Lots of Amazon’s most contentious insurance policies return to Jeff Bezos’ authentic imaginative and prescient.A number of the practices that the majority frustrate workers — the short-term-employment mannequin, with little alternative for development, and the usage of expertise to rent, monitor and handle staff — come from Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chief government.He believed that an entrenched work drive created a “march to mediocrity,” mentioned David Niekerk, a former long-serving vice chairman who constructed the corporate’s authentic human sources operations within the warehouses.Firm information confirmed that the majority workers turned much less keen over time, he mentioned, and Mr. Bezos believed that folks had been inherently lazy. “What he would say is that our nature as people is to expend as little power as potential to get what we wish or want,” Mr. Niekerk mentioned. That conviction was embedded all through the enterprise, from the convenience of instantaneous ordering to the pervasive use of knowledge to get essentially the most out of workers.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

A 15th Amazon leadership principle? Former exec floats new idea for tech giant’s next era

Amazon is at a pivotal moment in its history, facing growing regulatory and legal scrutiny just as a new CEO, Andy Jassy, takes the reins from founder Jeff Bezos. Could a new leadership principle help to guide the company in its next era? John Rossman, a former Amazon business leader, is floating the idea of a 15th leadership principle in a new edition of his book, The Amazon Way. His suggestion is based on the Golden Rule, supplementing but not tempering the company’s legendary customer obsession. “Treat others as you’d like to be treated — employees, vendors, partners, brands, small… Read More.
Labor IssuesIllinois Business Journal

Amazon’s focus on speed may be physically hurting its workforce

A new report finds that Amazon’s focus on speed comes at a cost to the company’s workforce. An analysis of OSHA data by a coalition of four major labor unions finds the rate of workplace injuries at Amazon is nearly two times that of other non-Amazon warehouses and storage facilities.
Washington Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Amazon to maintain pace of warehouse work despite regulator’s citation

Amazon says its productivity targets for warehouse workers will remain unchanged despite a determination last month from Washington state's workplace safety regulator that the pressure Amazon places on workers to meet those targets is causing injuries and violating the law. "Safety and performance targets can go hand in hand, that...
BusinessCNN

Amazon thrived during the pandemic. These drivers say they paid the price

Washington, DC (CNN) — Massive turnover rates. Dissatisfaction with pay. Demanding bosses. Some workers who helped Amazon take advantage of the business opportunity the pandemic brought say they aren't pleased. The Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns left many Americans fearful or unable to shop at physical stores. So they...
BusinessKHOU

No, the viral ‘defend billionaires’ Elon Musk billboard isn’t real

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s estimated wealth has increased by over $100 billion to make him the second wealthiest person in the United States. So, when someone posted a photo of an Elon Musk billboard that said “Defend billionaires. We’re just...
Economyamicohoops.net

The world’s richest family earns $2.1 billion selling Walmart stock أسهم

So far this year, Waltons has released 16.7 million grocery chain addresses. The Walton family, which controls about half of the shares of the American supermarket chain Walmart, has sold part of its holdings for $2.1 billion since the beginning of this year. reach Bloomberg citing documents from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessprotocol.com

Amazon uses glitchy HR tech to manage its warehouse workers

Amazon's glitchy human resources technology, combined with policies that create turnover instead of retention, make the company's warehouse and fulfillment jobs even harder than they already are for workers and leave many without anyone to help address their problems, according to a New York Times investigation of the company's JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island.
CBS News

Experts weigh in on the post-pandemic hiring boom

The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May and that number is expected to grow this summer. Lavare Bland, CEO of Kandidate - North America, and Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn's chief economist, joined CBSN's Lana Zak for the MoneyWatch special "Employment in America: A Shifting Workforce" to discuss the post-pandemic job market.
Businessmit.edu

Leadership at a Time When Every Company Is a Tech Company

In this series, author and organizational coach Chris Clearfield talks with leaders who manage technology-driven teams at innovative organizations across the world. The series will examine universal big-picture challenges as well as specific lessons on sparking ideas and accelerating innovation. In 2011, Marc Andreessen, cofounder and general partner of venture...