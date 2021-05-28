Air France operates its first long-haul flight powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
Air France-KLM, Total, Groupe ADP and Airbus have joined forces to carry out the first long-haul flight powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) (1) produced in France. At 3:40 p.m. today, Air France Flight 342 took off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport’s Terminal 2E for Montreal with its tanks filled for the first time with sustainable aviation fuel produced in Total’s French plants.worldairlinenews.com