Excessive Heat Watch For Memorial Day
Weekend heat will impact Northern California this Holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service, an early-season heat event will impact portions of Northern California as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will soar into upper the 90s and 100s as early as Sunday. Additional warming is expected on Monday and Tuesday with localized areas in the Central Valley approaching 108 degrees. These hot afternoon temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows in the middle/upper 60s to 70s, will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk.www.mymotherlode.com