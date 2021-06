Fundraising Event for CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties. Liberty, TX: CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties is hosting a ‘CASA Family Block Party’, a fundraiser to be held on June 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00pm on CASA’s front lawn, at 2015 Scout St. Liberty, TX 77575. The event will include carnival games and prizes, inflatable bounce houses, and food trucks. Tickets for games and attractions will be sold at the event for $0.25 per ticket.