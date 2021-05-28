Burned-out workers are ready for vacation this year

Tweet This: See how @Medtronic is focusing on dismantling global disparities in healthcare and creating lasting solutions. https://bit.ly/2T0WY40. It is 1992 in Mexico City, and Dr. Luis Molina is struggling to help his cardiovascular patients. Thirty percent of his neighbors lack money to pay for basic needs, and with other socioeconomic factors at play, some patients are left on a seemingly endless pacemaker waitlist. When a Medtronic representative heard Dr. Molina’s story, a product donation and medical training opportunity blossomed into a 25-plus year program that has served more than 3,000 patients. Product donations are one way to bridge access barriers, but our approach to dismantling global disparities in healthcare goes much deeper. By increasing diverse representation and reducing bias in how we develop, distribute, and connect patients to our technologies, we can help create global, lasting solutions.