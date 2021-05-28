Cancel
Burned-out workers are ready for vacation this year

By Caitlin Mullen
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnout-plagued workers ready for a vacation this year, with 1 in 3 professionals planning to take at least three weeks off. Reflecting the drawn-out pandemic year, about 45% of workers said they’re more burned out today than they were one year ago, according to new data from Robert Half, based on polling this spring.

www.bizjournals.com
Lifestylefacilityexecutive.com

American Workers Poised To Vacation With A Vengeance

After a long pandemic year, the overwhelming majority (92%) of Americans will travel, or already have, in 2021; with 52% going as soon as this summer, according to the Priceline Work-Life Balance Report. Priceline surveyed full- and part-time employees to examine their thoughts around paid time off (PTO) in 2020...
Kentucky StateWave 3

Your Money: Remote workers; KY economic recovery; vacation rentals

Many local businesses and industries are buzzing with excitement as they can now operate at 100% capacity. Legal battle over KY restaurant restrictions could have impacts beyond Friday. Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT. A legal battle over pandemic restaurant restrictions has now reached the Kentucky Supreme Court.
TravelTravelPulse

Study Finds Americans Ready for Bucket List Vacations

A new study found the majority of Americans plan to jump back into travel with a bucket list vacation they would not have considered before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new survey conducted by Hilton, 64 percent of Americans said they are in desperate need of a vacation, especially since 26 percent have not taken a trip in over a year.
Health Servicesjustmeans.com

Bridging Disparities in Healthcare

Tweet This: See how @Medtronic is focusing on dismantling global disparities in healthcare and creating lasting solutions. https://bit.ly/2T0WY40. It is 1992 in Mexico City, and Dr. Luis Molina is struggling to help his cardiovascular patients. Thirty percent of his neighbors lack money to pay for basic needs, and with other socioeconomic factors at play, some patients are left on a seemingly endless pacemaker waitlist. When a Medtronic representative heard Dr. Molina’s story, a product donation and medical training opportunity blossomed into a 25-plus year program that has served more than 3,000 patients. Product donations are one way to bridge access barriers, but our approach to dismantling global disparities in healthcare goes much deeper. By increasing diverse representation and reducing bias in how we develop, distribute, and connect patients to our technologies, we can help create global, lasting solutions.
Health ServicesPosted by
rolling out

CEO Kim Keck combats racial inequities in health care practices

Kim A. Keck is president and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. Keck, a respected leader in the health care industry and has built a reputation as an engaged, incisive leader. Prior to joining BCBSA in 2021, Keck served as president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the state’s largest health insurer.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
Kirkland, WAnwnews.com

Local health experts celebrate lowered hospitalizations

With nearly 70% of Washingtonians now immunized from COVID-19, medical experts from EvergreenHealth in Kirkland say the number of cases and hospitalization are starting to decline. In honor of the so-called “light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Ettore Palazzo and Dr. Francis Riedo shared updated data and trends...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Thomas Smith

No More Free Ride; Unemployed Californians Must Look For Work Starting in July, EDD Says

When a person applies for unemployment in California, they normally have to certify that they’re actively looking for work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, California temporarily suspended that requirement, starting in March of 2020. Californians who were out of work during the pandemic could collecting unemployment even if they weren’t actively seeking a new job.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.
Educationcolisticspharmacy.com

Stress Has Many U.S. Teachers Leaving Profession: Survey

Teaching has always been a stressful job, and now a new survey suggests the pandemic could be driving even more teachers from the time-honored profession. "Teacher stress was a concern prior to the pandemic and may have only become worse," said study author Elizabeth Steiner, a policy researcher at RAND Corp. "This raises the concern that more teachers may decide to quit this year than in past years if nothing is done to address challenging working conditions and support teacher well-being."
thebharatexpressnews.com

Japan to vaccinate 12-15 year olds during summer vacation

Japan will vaccinate schoolchildren aged 12 to 15 against COVID-19 during the summer break, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister responsible for the vaccination rollout, said on Sunday. The government hopes to ensure that vaccinations for the age group are carried out during the summer vacation so that children can return...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Still no deal for locked out ExxonMobil workers

Four more hours of negotiations and as many union proposals still didn’t lead to a deal to end the ExxonMobil Beaumont lockout. USW District 13 Representative Richard “Hoot” Landry told The Enterprise on Thursday that the company reviewed each of the proposals and rejected them.