French Open schedule 2021: Full draws, TV coverage, channels & more to watch every tennis match

Roger Federer won his last grand slam, the 2018 Australian Open, at age 36. Only one person in the Open Era had won older, and that came in 1972, when Ken Rosewall won an Australian Open that didn't even feature many of the best players in the world. Federer's win is the most impressive, and it happened because he's one of the best players in the history of the sport and managed to go through an entire career with shockingly few injuries. His play may have dipped here and there, but he was always healthy enough to compete at the highest levels when he came back. Arguably—arguably—that period in his career is over. He should have won another at Wimbledon in 2019, and that remains the one slam he's likeliest to win, but at age 39 there is at least a reasonable certainty that he's won his last slam.