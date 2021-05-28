Cancel
College Sports

Gators and Bulls to play September 11th at Raymond James Stadium seen nationally on ABC the first on many TV games.

By Sports Talk Florida
sportstalkflorida.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Athletic Conference has announced a number of kickoff times and television designations for the 2021 football season. Thursday’s announcement includes the kickoff times for The American’s Thursday and Friday prime time games on ESPN networks. The prime time lineup begins Thursday, Sept. 2, as UCF hosts Boise State on ESPN in the debut of new UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, while East Carolina faces Appalachian State on ESPNU in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. Other national television games on Opening Night have Temple at Rutgers on the Big Ten Network and South Florida at NC State on the ACC Network.

sportstalkflorida.com
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
