FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
