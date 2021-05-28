Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia urged to drive safe over Memorial Day weekend

Cover picture for the articleState Troopers and Officers Urge Motorists to Make Safety a Priority this Memorial Day Weekend. (ATLANTA, GA) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and ends Monday, May 31, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long.

