Violent Crimes

Fugitive Friday: May 28

NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 19 days ago
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

  1. Tanylia Dillard – accused of stabbing a victim after an altercation earlier this month
  2. Carlos Santana – on the run after robbing a father at gunpoint
  3. Jerrell Smith – wanted in Lee County for violating probation following an arrest for aggravated assault
  4. Eugene Williams – a repeat offender wanted for fleeing and eluding police after a high-speed chase

Tanylia Dillard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lthER_0aEWu60q00

We’re starting off our list this week with a woman who’s mean streak has landed her in jail 39

times before and now, she’s on the run again after stabbing a person during an argument

earlier this month. Tanylia Dillard gives a whole new meaning to the definition of repeat

offender, with a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1989. Detectives say this 44 year old

registered convicted felon’s latest act of violence is nothing new, and that Dillard has a habit of

picking fights on the streets and resolving them with the stab of a knife. Over the years, she’s

been busted for armed robbery, aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, theft, the

possession, sale and delivery of cocaine, fraud and resisting, just to name a few of her crimes.

She’s also been sent to prison seven times, yet clearly has not learned a single lesson along the

way. Dillard is 5’9”, 140 pounds and was last known to be living in Dunbar.

Carlos Santana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjaTR_0aEWu60q00

Next up is Carlos Santana, who’s accused of brutally attacking a man who was taking his two

young children for a walk. The victim had his two kids in a stroller when a man approached him

from behind at gunpoint, pushed him to the ground in a chokehold and grabbed several items

out of his pockets. The victim told police he only knew his attacker as “King” but detectives

knew “King” as Carlos Santana from their previous run-ins with him. After being found guilty of

the robbery, Santana spent two months in the Lee County Jail, followed by three and a half

years in prison. That time away obviously didn’t sink in, and Santana is now a fugitive from

justice once again. To date, he’s got 20 bookings on his record for crimes to include grand theft,

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence by strangulation, burglary, fraud,

grand theft auto and much, much more. This 31 year old offender is known to have gang

affiliations and was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres. He is 5’6”, 140 pounds and has a

tattoo of a voodoo doll with the name Anna on his neck, a teardrop on his face, the Puerto

Rican flag on his chest and a crown of thornes inked on his head.

Jerrell Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWddu_0aEWu60q00

Also on the run this final Friday of May is a felon who lured an acquaintance to an apartment

under the guise of smoking weed but turned around and robbed the man instead. A new

warrant for the arrest of Jerrell Smith was issued last week after he violated terms of his

probation following the attack that landed him in jail for nearly a year. The victim said he didn’t

suspect anything unusual when Smith extended the invitation, but that kinship quickly turned

violent when Smith held a gun to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill his family, before

taking off with the man’s cash, cell phones, ID, credit cards and even photos of the victim’s

children. Smith was just released from jail two months ago and already, he’s back on law

enforcement’s radar. At age 32, Smith has already been booked 20 times before in Lee and

Hendry Counties on charges of aggravated assault, multiple counts of battery, domestic

violence, burglary, theft, and aggravated stalking. He is 5’6”, 185 pounds, and was last known to

be bouncing back and forth between Clewiston and Lehigh Acres.

Eugene Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSsan_0aEWu60q00

And falling into last place this week is Eugene Williams, a Lehigh man who rocks a rap sheet

riddled with charges of burglary, drugs, and other illegal activity. Detectives say Williams was

parked in an area known for narcotics transactions. When he left, officers initiated a traffic stop

and at first, Williams did the right thing and pulled over. But when a deputy approached

Williams’ car he hit the gas and took off, driving erratically at a very high rate of speed. He’s

been on the run ever since. This 33-year-old fugitive has 15 bookings in downtown Fort Myers

on charges of armed robbery, grand theft auto, fraud, and the sale and delivery of cocaine. He’s

also spent three years in state lock-up on two separate sentences. Williams is 5’9”, 185 pounds,

with tattoos of the phrase “Harlem menace” on his chest, “warrior” on his neck, a flaming car

with the 239 area code on his left arm, and a teardrop with a money bag drawn on his face.

